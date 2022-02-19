You can now buy bitcoin in a new ATM installed in Costa Rica

So far Costa Rica has only six bitcoin ATMs. However, the management of the convenience store chain Delimart has considered placing several of these machines in some of its 15 stores, all located in the capital, San José. The first team is already active in the establishment of the G24 gas station, in Guachipelín de Escazú.

the cashier alone accept cash colones to buy up to 300 dollars in bitcoin that the user will receive in his personal digital wallet. Flavia Loeb, general manager of Delimart commented that, at the moment, the team is only available to acquire bitcoin, but is willing to include other cryptocurrencies, in case there is demand.

Loeb added that the bitcoin ATM is owned by Edenia Sistemas Edenia Internacional, the company that manages this equipment in Costa Rica. The amounts allowed for the purchase range from 10 to 300 dollars with a commission of 9% of the amount acquired, according to reports from local digital media.

The manager Flavia Loeb announced on Twitter that the ATM is enabled for the purchase of bitcoin with colones in cash. Source: @flavia_loeb/ Twitter

Delimart is now the only convenience store chain that includes bitcoin in its offering of products and services. This may give you an advantage in a competitive sector that has almost 200 of these establishments in the country, most of them located in service stations.

One of the pillars of differentiation of Delimart is its commitment to hot dogs with imported sausages, and now bitcoin. The store has already caught the attention of the public on Twitter, after Loeb will announce “The inauguration of the first bitcoin purchase terminal in stores in the country”.

“It’s a way to start educating and bring people closer to new technologies,” said the executive.

There are already six ATMs installed in Costa Rica

As can be seen through Coin ATM Radar, Delimart’s It is the sixth bitcoin ATM installed in Costa Rica, however, the Central American country has other alternatives to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

In the country, there is increasing attention to the emerging economy, even on the radio a new weekly program called “Crypto – Economy” is broadcast, which deals with current issues on cryptocurrencies.

There is also talk of Bitcoin mining with hydroelectric power from the Poás River, which is 35 kilometers from the Costa Rican capital, where About 650 miners, belonging to 150 clients, are operating non-stop every day.