You can now claim two new free games

A spaceship building simulator and a game set in Japan from the Edo period are the two new free games on the Epic Games Store.

Christmas sales are over Epic Games Store, in which we were able to receive one new game per day for two weeks. Now we return to the usual programming, and this week we have two new games in the store, which are now available to claim.

We talk about Kerbal Space Program Y Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice, which are free from now until Thursday, January 12 at 5:00 p.m. (ESP) / 1:00 p.m. (ARG) / 10:00 a.m. (MEX). You can claim them right now by entering here.

In Kerbal Space Program, you will take over the space program of the alien race known as the Kerbals. You will have access to a variety of parts to build spaceships fully functional that fly (or not) based on realistic orbital and aerodynamic physics.

Regarding Aiko’s Choice, it is a new standalone addon to the popular stealth game Shadow Tactics. Set in Japan during the Edo period, you control the experienced kunoichi Aiko and his murderous friends to hunt down the ghosts of his past.

The games will then be replaced by First Class Trouble starting January 12. In that case we have a cooperative game in which the goal is to disable a killer AI, but in which some players are impostors.