You can now claim your Moltres de Galar shiny in Pokémon Sword and Shield: steps to follow

We bring an interesting announcement related to one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is specifically about Pokémon Sword and Shield and its distribution of Moltres de Galar shiny.

The detail in question that has been published by The Pokémon Company focuses on its new distribution event. This corresponds to the distribution of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres de Galar shiny.

Moltres de Galar shiny for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Today the distribution of the third of them has begun. Remember that only those who will participate in the event can receive it. April 2022 International Challenge. These were its characteristics:

Double fights.

Standard rules of video game tournaments.

All players who access and participate in at least 3 battles will receive a shiny Moltres de Galar.

Registration was open until April 14 at 23:59 UTC.

The battles take place last weekend.

You have the Pokémon eligible for this tournament here.

Steps to follow

If you played at least 3 Pokémon battles you can receive shiny Moltres de Galar. You have it available in the Mysterious Gift > Combat Stadium Rewards section, after first checking how you did in the Tournament Results. Do not hesitate to receive it!

