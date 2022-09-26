You can now download OYE, the app created by J Balvin that seeks to provide well-being and mental health

The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

the colombian artist J Balvin not only sings, he also cares about your mental health. Together with Mario Chamorro and Patrick Dowd, he presented an app called HEARS that seeks to provide support for users to transform their emotions into creative actions.





Developed in both English and Spanish, the subscription application provides a series of tools and content that support the user so that they can identify what they feel and express it.

Inspired by the story of J Balvin himself, today one of the most famous singers on the planet, the application offers a space for users to achieve a balance between emotional well-being, physical health and relationships.

In a statement published by OYE, Balvin explained: “After the pandemic, the world’s youth, in reality, all of us, are very exhausted. Anxiety, depression and the feeling of being lost in life are very common now. I I have experienced them myself and have learned that through meditation, movement and connection it is possible to feel better and be creative again. OYE is an application that elevates the well-being of people, allowing them to be present, take advantage of their emotional superpowers and minds, and follow his light.

How does HEY work?

The application offers users a series of contents in three axes: My mindto change the mood with guided reflections; My body, to transform emotions with movement routines; Y My people that helps improve relationships by listening.

It comes loaded with videos that are shown to the user according to their current mood, in addition to helping them set goals and work on them to finally achieve them.

OYE offers its users a free month (if you download it before October 31) and after that it costs $4.99 per month. It is available for Android and iOS devices.