you can now find Elie Saab dresses in Porto

Amar & Peónias is the only one in the country to offer the luxury creations of the Lebanese designer.

Almost all women dream of the day they get married since they were little girls and, above all, of the wedding dress. The style may vary over the years, be more modern or more classic, with a princess look or more daring, but the center of it all is that it is a piece designed and idealized over a long time.

If you see yourself in this description, you have probably already come across the creations of the Lebanese designer Elie Saab, known for having dressed such famous personalities as Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Lopez. Now, you can also be one of those lucky ones to wear your pieces, even without leaving Porto.

Amar & Peónias has just guaranteed the brand’s exclusivity for the country and will receive the creations for the 2023 season at the end of summer. In all, there will be about six dresses, with prices starting at nine thousand euros.

If you prefer to have a unique and exclusive dress, designed for you, there is also that possibility. The process involves a video call with the brand’s designers, always accompanied by the Amar & Peónias team, where you can explain everything you want in your dress. In this case, the minimum values ​​already rise to 100 thousand euros.

In addition to the dresses, you will also find some Elie Saab head accessories here. If you want your wedding dress to be from this brand, know that you must have at least an average of six months for it to be delivered, but the ideal is to have between nine months to a year in advance for the wedding, a since it is always necessary to make adjustments to your body and your preferences.

Amar & Peónias was created in 2020 but ended up having to close three weeks after opening, due to the pandemic. 2021 turned out to be their first year of experience, but they are currently working hard to accompany brides — and grooms — on what is expected to be one of the happiest days of their lives.

Always linked to sports nutrition, but with interests in the areas of decoration, design and even invitations, the creator of the brand, Mafalda Teixeira Ribeiro, began to trace this idea when she got engaged.

“I was asked to marry and I realized that there was a very big gap in Portugal, which was the lack of bridal couture. I bought my dress abroad because I couldn’t find what I wanted here”, she tells New in Porto, adding: “I got married and the following year came this idea of ​​opening the company. Initially it was to open a space just for wedding dresses, later a business opportunity arose in a house on Avenida da Boavista. We bought the house, remodeled the entire interior and started a concept that doesn’t exist here in Portugal”, she reveals.

One of the dresses.

In fact, there is much more than just wedding dresses in this three-story space. Bridal haute couture is, of course, her most requested service, not least because she represents such exclusive brands as Zuhair Murad, Reem Acra or Viktor & Rolf. Each dress can cost at least three thousand euros, and there is also the possibility to customize everything or make exclusive models. But not only.

At Amar & Peónias you will find in the same space everything you need to organize a wedding, from the dress to the space for the wedding, catering, photographers, flowers and everything you can imagine. For this, it has several partners who also have spaces within the Maison, such as the makeup by Jenny Make Up Land, the jewelry by Leão Creative or the flowers and all the planning by Bouquet De Liz.

“Here, the bride can try on her dress, hair, make-up and jewelry in one place, without having to waste an entire day.”

Even so, they have a limit of eight weddings a year, which they only organize if the bride buys the dress here. However, don’t worry as there are no set limits to the wedding dresses you can make.

For those who were curious and are looking for the ideal wedding dress, you can contact the company through the website, social networks or any other contact, to make an appointment and try on the dresses. Magic comes next.

As for Amar & Peónias, the next steps will be the design of its own accessories such as robes or coats and the exploration of spaces for events.

Click through the gallery to find out more about this house where dreams take shape.