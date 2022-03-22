You can now fly with 10 gigabyte Orange fiber in new cities

When the chosen cities that would have 10 Gbps coverage were announced in September last year, only 5 provincial capitals appeared on the XGSPON coverage map. In turn, it was confirmed that the idea is to reach 1 million homes in 2022.

10 Gbps fiber not only reaches new territories, but can now be purchased as an extra on all Love combos. We tell you if it is already available in your city and how to improve your service if it is, knowing that the first thing you are going to need is a PC with a 10 Gb network card and a category 6A RJ45 Ethernet cable connection.

This new modality is able to offer up to 10 Gbps down and 10 Gbps up (hence the S for symmetrical in the acronym XGSPON), but it requires a series of actions on the network and new equipment at the customer’s home, which is the reason for its progressive deployment.

Thanks to XGSPON technology, all devices can be connected at maximum speed and quality to, for example, carry out the following activities simultaneously:

4K video streaming on various televisions. Download movies and series at maximum speed.

Telecommuting, downloading files in a flash, access to corporate tools.

Online game: Download games, minimum delay in online games, game in the cloud.

Video calls at maximum quality without degradation and without cuts.

This new technology opens the door to future applications (virtual reality, holograms, metaverse, etc…) that may require this extra capacity.

If we take a look at the conditions of the Orange website, we will find this message in relation to this fiber speed:

«Currently, available in the towns of Alboraya, Alcorcón, Barcelona, ​​Hospitalet de Llobregat, Jerez de la Frontera, Madrid, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Seville, Valencia and Zaragoza».

As we can see, Alboraya (Valencia), Alcorcón (Madrid), Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) and Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) are another five new cities that bring the number of municipalities with Orange XGSPON.

How to improve your Orange rate

In the event that you live in one of the municipalities that are now also compatible with the deployment of the new network speed, you will be able to receive your router ZTE ZXHN F8648P prepared for XGSPON with a variable price according to the current rate that you have before speed improvement.

Now you can choose this upload to 10 Gbps from any of the Love convergent tariffs that bring together mobile fiber and television: