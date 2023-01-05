You can now make WhatsApp calls from your car

In addition to the Android Car update, Google presented some new features that will make it easier to connect with home devices and therefore make interaction within homes with this ecosystem easier. For example, it will now be possible to connect smart speakers throughout your home and modulate the volume from your smartphone, in addition to being able to transmit video from one screen to another with just a touch. At the moment this tool is only compatible with YouTube Music, but soon it will also be possible to use Spotify.

Another of the tools presented by the technology is focused on creating environments for a special purpose, for example movie night, where in addition to creating an environment of lights, sound and transmission ideal for watching a movie, the company seeks that other Home devices such as smart microwave ovens also integrate into this experience and cook popcorn for the moment.

Within this same theme of smart connection, the company will allow you to create personalized alerts so that your appliances notify you when they are ready to deliver a task. If you are one of those who makes cappuccinos in your smart coffee maker and you cannot wait until it is finished, now you can set an alert that notifies you when your drink is ready.

One of the most innovative approaches in terms of connection is the Mountain View brand with its Pixel phone and its Pixel Watch, because for content creators who use both devices, it will now be easier for them to take photos and video and use the watch smart as a phone remote, so it will be a great help for events like CES where you need a second hand to start recording.

Why is what Google presents at CES 2023 important?

Although many of its integrations are focused on the brand’s ecosystem, these new launches help predict much of what smartphones that use Android to operate will bring. In addition, the updates to your smart watch also show a nod to what we will see in smartwatches from other brands.

A report by Grand View Research indicates that the global smart home market was estimated at 62.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 27.04% between 2022 and 2030.

This business vertical encompasses smart home products such as security cameras, smart lights, and streaming devices, so the software updates that are happening now will impact the growth of this business.