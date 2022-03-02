You can now order more home tests for covid-19 in the US.

How to get free covid-19 tests in the US 2:19

(CNN) — Americans can now request another round of additional free COVID-19 home tests provided by the US government starting next week.

“If you’ve already ordered free tests, I’m announcing tonight that you can order another set of tests. Go to Covidtest.gov starting next week and you’ll be able to get more tests,” President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union address. this Tuesday.

In January, the government launched its effort to provide free rapid antigen tests to any household that requests them through that website or by calling 800-232-0233. There was a limit of four tests per residential address.

The website now says that every household in America can request an additional set of four tests starting next week.

More home covid tests available

President Biden had announced in December his plan to make half a billion covid-19 tests available to Americans by mail, while the omicron variant increased in the country.

The Biden administration initially made 500 million free tests available, but fewer than 300 million were ordered, White House deputy press secretary Kevin Munoz said.

The White House has previously said the tests were expected to be sent seven to 12 days after they were requested.

Covid-19 has killed more than 952,000 people and infected an estimated 79.1 million people in the United States since January 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“Let’s stop seeing Covid as a partisan dividing line and see what it is: a terrible disease,” Biden said in a tweet after his announcement. “Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for who we really are: fellow Americans.”

The White House will release a new strategy laying out the next phase of its response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, two administration officials told CNN, outlining a vision that involves fewer disruptions to daily life while preparing for the potential unpredictable of another game: the change of variant.