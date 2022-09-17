You can now pay your Citibanamex credit card at Walmart

Good news for customers Citibanamex that they have a credit card with the banking institution, because now it is possible to make payments to your account and have other benefits in the Walmart department store, which will expand the points to carry out different operations, without having to go to the bank .

In this way, the financial institution joins the chain of department stores so that all kinds of operations can be carried out through their boxes, apart from the disposition of cash on their debit cards, which could already be done before.

This new extension will help Citibanamex users to access more than 2,700 stores, including around 28,000 checkouts in self-service stores, including Walmart and Walmart Express stores, Bodega Aurrera, and Sam’s Club. Where they can make different payments in cash, as well as other types of services without having to go to a bank.

This was announced by the director of Alternate and Digital Channels Citibanamex, Gabriel Maldonado at a press conference, “Citibanamex continues with its strategy of putting its customers at the center to offer them the best banking experience and give them access to quality financial services” .

This extension unites Citibanamex, which is part of one of the five banks with the largest number of clients, which operates in the country, since it has 8 thousand 948 ATMs, 33 thousand 348 correspondents, in addition to branches. While Walmart is one of the largest self-service store chains in Mexico.

“With this agreement we hope to increase the number of payments to credit cards that are currently received through this channel by more than 50 percent,” added the director on the matter.

