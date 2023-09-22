You can now play Far Cry 6 from start to finish in VR thanks to this new mod

I’ve been praying for a proper Far Cry VR game for years, whether it’s a new one or a port of older games, and now all of a sudden we’re getting a ton of Far Cry VR mods thanks to the company’s continued work! floor to virtual reality modding community!

A couple of months ago I showed off Cabalistic’s excellent VR mod for the original 2004 Far Cry and it has since been further updated to add full motion controls. And now, thanks once again to Luke Ross, whose work I have featured on VR Corner many times, I have been able to take a trip to the beautiful islands of Yara to see his REAL VR mod for Far Cry 6 in all its glory!



As you’ll see in this week’s VR Corner episode, stealth play is the best way to truly immerse yourself in Far Cry 6 VR. Watch it on YouTube

In the video above, you can watch me play a couple of open world missions on the tutorial island of Sanctuary Island using an early version of Luke’s REAL VR mod for the game. For me, inside the headphones, the experience was impressive. As a Far Cry fan and someone who loved the look of Yara (despite the uninspired gameplay it contained), feeling like I was visiting places I’d only previously seen on a flat screen was a real thrill, but, as you’ll see In the video, Luke’s mod is not without problems.

There are some strange visual impacts here and there, and there’s definitely something strange going on with the muzzle flashes on my rifle. The gameplay on my headset was also much smoother than it appears on video capture, but this seems to be something that always happens when capturing Luke’s mods due to the Alternate Eye Rendering 2.0 technique it uses to make the gameplay happen. Magic.

However, according to Luke in his Patreon post, “This is my first time trying to modify the Dunia engine, and getting the mod into playable form took me a lot more time and effort than I expected. I’m releasing it now because it works for me (TM)… However, despite the somewhat complicated state of the mod, the feedback I’ve received from people who tried it (and my own gameplay impressions) tells me that This is a game that really deserves to be experienced in virtual reality.“

The magnificent views of Far Cry 6 truly come to life in VR thanks to the depth of the image.

So it’s early days for the mod, but still, the results can be absolutely amazing at times, especially when it comes to the views. Big shout out to driving the cars around Yara too, it really is the best sightseeing tour! Oh, and also the virtual reality ziplines that are Super fun to slide down!

Like Luke’s other REAL VR mods, Far Cry 6 VR does not have motion controls and instead relies on using a controller with gaze-based aiming. This will always be a disappointment to those who prefer full motion controls in their VR games. However, there’s nowhere else in the world you can play Far Cry 6 in VR from start to finish right now and even without motion controls, there’s still magic in the experience, meaning I’d totally recommend a trip to Yara as your next trip. Virtual Reality Vacation Destination!

If you want to try out Luke Ross’s REAL VR mod for Far Cry 6 for yourself, you can access it by signing up to his Patreon.