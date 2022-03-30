You can now Reserve Diablo Immortal in the App Store for iPhone and iPad

Diablo Immortal is now available for pre-order. The game will be available for iPhone and iPad.

Diablo Immortal had been announced in 2018, we even already knew the possible enemies that you could defeat within their world. What happened? Due to the lockdown, Blizzard’s new jewel was suffering from several delaysto the point where we didn’t know what had happened to him.

But it seems that the wait is over, since users will now be able to pre-order Diablo Immortal with a view to downloading from the fall of this year. Ready to step back into the fantastical world of Diablo?

Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal Pre-order Lists

Diablo Immortal had been announced at Blizzcon 2018, showing a proposal that follows the classic line of its success, but transferred to our Apple devices. During that event, Blizzard had shown off a fresh title, which will take place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

In a statement, Blizzard has announced the reservation of its new jewel, advancing a little the story that we could play:

Starting today, iOS users can pre-order Diablo Immortal on their devices from the Apple Store. The Diablo Immortal team is proud to create the opportunity for more battle-ready adventurers to combat the deadly demonic forces of Skarn.

Meet the enemies you will have to defeat in Diablo Immortal

The game will take place in Sanctuary, a new world threatened by the dark forces of Skarn, the new herald who plans to revive Diablo with the help of the fragments of the World Stone. In the reservation section, Apple would have confirmed the first characteristics of the title:

Legendary characters like the Skeleton King and Baal return.

Classic classes like the Barbarian, Necromancer, Crusader, Monk, Mage, and the mighty Demon Hunter.

Essence of an MMO (massively multiplayer online), in a world full of cooperative dungeons and raid bosses to retrieve game loot.

Player versus player mode and faction war, with confrontations of up to 8 vs 8.

You can pre-order Diablo Immortal for free starting today. The game is planned to launch in late 2022 and would be compatible with iPhone and iPad with iOS or iPadOS 13 or higher, in addition, it is possible that there will be an early download towards the end of summer, during the month of September or October.

