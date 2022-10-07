You can now see Bullet Train online with Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny

It wasn’t one of the biggest box office hits of 2022, far from it. With nearly $250 million in global grosses, the film is more likely to be seen at home than in theaters, despite the starring roles of Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny. And now you can see Bullet Train online.

Directed by David Leitch, Bullet Train can now be seen online in digital stores such as Amazon or Apple TV, either for purchase or rent (click here).

The film tells the story of five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train, who discover that their missions have something in common.

And very soon, it will also be available in streaming through HBO Max in Latin America. The exact date has not yet been released by the platform.

What is the script of the movie?

Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, a down-on-his-luck killer determined to work peacefully after too many jobs spiral out of control. However, fate may have other plans and in his last mission he must face deadly opponents on the fastest train in the world.

Who are its protagonists?

The cast includes Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

How long does it last?

With a duration of 2 hours and 6 minutes, the direction is in charge of David Leitch, known for working behind the camera in movies like Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.