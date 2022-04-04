You can now see the spectacular vivo X Fold on video, another foldable that blushes Samsung

From China they already show us in detail the new vivo X Fold, a new generation hinged foldable (without folds!) and that boasts a top-performing photographic module signed by ZEISS.

OPPO has already done it with its Find N and it seems that it will be very soon alive who also takes advantage of the group synergies BBK-Electronics to blush Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, thanks to this new foldable smartphone vivo X Fold that we had already known in previous leaks a few days ago.

It will do so with a little novel concept in its format, it is exactly the same as the three previous Galaxy Fold models, but the truth is that in its case it comes a lot better finish with a new generation hinge avoiding annoying foldsalso leaving space for a huge photographic module, of the best quality and signed by the renowned ZEISS with its Vario-Tessar optics and T*coating.

The best part is that this time we not only have some images and certain details leaked, because the colleagues of 91mobiles have allowed themselves to publish almost completely the data sheet Of the devicebeside presentation video which, excuse the redundancy, presents us ahead of time to this vivo X Fold that will see the light very soon.

So close is it that sources in Asia tell us that the Dongguan firm will show it to the world on April 11within a week, although for now no one dares to affirm the release date and markets that they will receive it at the beginning… OPPO has left Europe and Latin America without its precious Find N!

This is the vivo X Fold, a folding mobile with two screens, double fingerprint reader and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

As you will see in the video, which lasts just over a minute, the form factor of vivo’s first folding mobile it looks more like the Samsung one than the OPPO onesince it is longer and larger when it is closed, not going so much for a compact smartphone like the Find N does.

Of course, while Samsung bets on its Galaxy Z for more restrained photographic systems, live they have decided to enhance this section with a huge rectangle that is already a sign of the brand, within which it is integrated a circle with the four sensors accompanied by an LED flash in the lower right corner. The ZEISS logo is the protagonist, partner of the company for a couple of years, so we already know that I live not to lower its photographic benefits in exchange for a folding screen.

As for the finish, we would say that those from Dongguan will bet again on that texture similar to leatheror at least that is what this light blue model shows that could be accompanied by other designs and materials such as the precious Riddle Black of the vivo X70 Pro+.

Regarding the hardware, we also have a lot of information that we now summarize for you directly, so that you can open your mouth and do your guesswork while we wait for live to announce us if it is finally sold in Spain and at what prices:

external screen .- 6.5-inch FHD + 1,080p, 120 Hz OLED

.- 6.5-inch FHD + 1,080p, 120 Hz OLED internal screen .- 8-inch AMOLED (Samsung E5) 2K+, 120 Hz

.- 8-inch AMOLED (Samsung E5) 2K+, 120 Hz chipsets .- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

.- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM .- 12GB (LPDDR5)

.- 12GB (LPDDR5) Storage .- 256 or 512 GB (UFS 3.1)

.- 256 or 512 GB (UFS 3.1) cameras .- 50 MP (wide), 48 MP (ultrawide), 12 MP (telephoto), 8 MP (periscope telephoto)

.- 50 MP (wide), 48 MP (ultrawide), 12 MP (telephoto), 8 MP (periscope telephoto) Battery.- 4,600 mAh in two cells, fast charging up to 80 or 120 W with cable and 50 W wireless

A phone that without a doubt looks very good and aims very highalthough it will surely arrive exclusively on the Chinese market at least initially, leaving us with the desire to try it surely until after the summer at the earliest and As long as I live, he decides to sell it internationally.

will have to wait a week to meet him officiallyso don’t get too disconnected because as a great presentation from any manufacturer always approaches, leaks are happening with higher quality and higher speed.

This is how the foldable mobile market is right now: Samsung takes 90% of sales

