You can now see the teaser of Nolan’s bomb

That Christopher Nolan does not skimp on hype and saucer for their projects, it is something that we already know very well. But now that Oppenheimer has allowed him to overwhelm us with the noise of an atomic bomb, the author of The dark knight Y Source has seized the opportunity.

Thus, the film starring Cillian Murphy (with Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr. and a very long etcetera of stars in its cast) already has a video on YouTube that broadcasts its trailer in an infinite loop.

Accompanied by a countdown (“11 months, 17 days, 23 hours, 32 minutes, 12,666 seconds”), the clip combines almost abstract visions of a nuclear explosion with black and white images of this drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist who oversaw the creation of the first atomic bombs as director of the Manhattan Project, and who later fell into disgrace for denouncing the disastrous consequences of his invention.

The content of the video corresponds, more or less, with the descriptions of the teaser that has accompanied the American projections of Nope! the new movie Jordan Peel.

With a premiere scheduled for July 21, 2023, Oppenheimer could be Nolan’s ultimate ‘Oscar-hunt’. Will the filmmaker manage to sweep the next installment of the Academy Awards, despite the very close competition that is presented?

