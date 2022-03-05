You can now use bitcoin for play to earn games like Axie Infinity

Key facts: Zebedee’s new app comes with bitcoin based gaming news, guides and events.

Virtual worlds can transfer value to each other by having a common payment system.

Bitcoin (BTC) software startup Zebedee is relaunching its ZBD Lightning Wallet, now as “a true gaming app.” The company, which has so far been pitching its product to gamers, is taking it a step further with the idea of ​​”integrating into gaming apps so seamlessly that gamers won’t even notice.”

The information was shared yesterday by Zebedee on its website, in which it presents its new step as “a reinvention of what our flagship application represents”. With her, puts the world of bitcoin-based gaming at the fingertips of every gamer with newsupdates, new projects and events.

Users who already own the ZBD wallet will need to upgrade to explore the new features, otherwise just download the app from the company’s website, where it is available for iOS and Android.

The tool integrates other functionalities, such as adding links to a website or integrating social profiles. It is a complete service center with the characteristic that, in addition to anyone can use it to receive bitcoin rewards from gaming platformsas detailed in the note.

We are not trying to get them to use financial apps. Instead, we’re seamlessly embedding paid features into apps that put gaming, connection, and fun first. André Neves, co-founder and CTO of Zebedee.

With its new bitcoin payment application, Zebedee is focused on gaining visibility in the gaming market that today has more than 3 million gamers. Source: Zebedee Blog.

Zebedee’s payment technology allows bitcoin to be integrated into gaming platforms and play-to-earn projects, such as Axie Infinity. Some projects they are already using the cryptocurrency pioneer to deliver rewards to their playersAmong them is the fantasy game Stattrak, as reported by CriptoNoticias recently.

Zebedee points out that now anyone can integrate bitcoin rewards into their gaming projectswithout the need for technical configuration or prior knowledge about blockchains.

We started Zebedee to make it as easy as possible for developers to add Bitcoin to their games, but also to make finding and playing different projects feel completely intuitive and user-friendly. André Neves, co-founder and CTO of Zebedee.

Neves also believes that bitcoin is the perfect currency for metaverses. He talks about the number of virtual worlds that exist today, each based on a different token or cryptocurrency. “There’s not a lot of standardization when it comes to transferring value in these worlds,” he said earlier this year during an interview.

Each virtual jurisdiction has its own currency and its own laws, therefore, standardizing money for the world and for the virtual world is really important. We really need a single medium of exchange to have the ability to move value between metaverses, without the need to venture into the foreign exchange market. André Neves, co-founder and CTO of Zebedee.

He added that powering virtual worlds with the same money that is also used in the real world “is a very powerful thing.” He believes that by integrating bitcoin into virtual worlds, development of the metaverse is given impetus or that unique space that will only come until interconnectivity and interoperability between the variety of projects that have been launched and those to come are achieved.