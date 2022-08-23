“You can pay to see players like that, it’s extraordinary”

PSG delivered a festival this Saturday in Clermont (5-0), for the first day of Ligue 1. A heavy setback for the Clermontois, marked by an anthology goal from Lionel Messi, whom the Clermont coach greeted with class .

The whole stadium started chanting “Messi! Messi! Messi!”, even though he was playing in the opposite camp. Lionel Messi had just brought Clermont to his knees with a masterpiece, an anthology goal that came to conclude the PSG festival at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium (5-0), as part of the first day of Ligue 1.

“I’m lucky, I don’t pay, I get paid to see players like that”

Pascal Gastien, coach of Clermont, himself expressed his admiration for the Argentinian, author of a double in this meeting: “It’s a talent … what do you want me to tell you … magnificent! You can pay to see players like that! I’m lucky, I don’t pay, I’m paid to see players like that. It’s extraordinary! I have nothing to complain about.”

The Clermont technician also praised the strength of the Parisian collective: “They are impressive. I am not surprised, we have seen them in friendly matches and against Nantes. If they continue like this, I think they are not far from achieving their goals. […] I saw very great players. It’s also good for people from Auvergne who come to see us, that there is quality in front of them. But I think we also have quality players.”

