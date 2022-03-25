You can see the prices of MercadoLibre Argentina in bitcoin with this Chrome extension

Key facts: It is an unofficial extension of MercadoLibre, developed by individuals.

It can be useful to those who have to sell bitcoin to pay for purchases in MercadoLibre.

IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION: this article is not a recommendation for use. It is emphasized that the Chrome extension reported here is not an official MercadoLibre development.

More and more people have their economy bitcoinized. Either by getting paid for your work in bitcoin (BTC) or other cryptocurrencies, or by using them as the main means of savings and unit of account for your daily life. For those who are in this situation and are users of MercadoLibre in Argentina, this extension for Google Chrome can be useful.

Is about “Meli a USDT”, an app that can be found in the Chrome Store. “With this extension you will be able to change the prices found on the largest e-commerce site in Argentina to dollars, bitcoin or Ethereum,” says the description.

CriptoNoticias was able to verify that, indeed, this is how it works. When installed, all MercadoLibre prices, expressed in Argentine pesos, are automatically converted to the selected cryptocurrency.

If it is used for the MercadoLibre platform of another country, the application will make the conversion assuming that the price is expressed in Argentine pesos, so the number returned will be incorrect.

For those who have their savings in cryptocurrencies, This extension can be used to know exactly how much bitcoin, Tether, or ether they must sell in order to acquire a particular product.within the electronic commerce platform.

A particular open source development

The “Meli to USDT” extension is not an official development of MercadoLibre, but was programmed by individuals. Fermín Rodríguez Penela is the author of the idea and the initial work. It has the contribution of Mateo Cerquetella, Andrés Gardiol, Juan Seganana and Rodrigo Toyama.

The price it takes is the one provided by the Argentine cryptocurrency broker, Belo, a company in which Rodríguez Penela works as chief product officer.

“Meli a USDT” is open source software, the code of which can be accessed from the GitHub repository.

MercadoLibre accepts cryptocurrencies, but not in Argentina

The company founded by the Argentinian Marcos Galperín accept cryptocurrencies within your payment platform, MercadoPago. But this is not happening in the company’s home country, but in its neighbor, Brazil.

There, bitcoin, ether (ETH), and the stablecoin USDP are accepted in users’ virtual wallets. For Tulio Oliveira, vice president of MercadoPago, “this has transformative potential ahead and opens a new path” for the company.

MercadoLibre – which has bitcoin on its balance sheet – also gave a boost to the cryptocurrency industry by becoming, in January of this year, a shareholder of the Brazilian exchange MercadoBitcoin and the company Paxos.