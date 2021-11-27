“You can show everything except a nipple”

The battle between the women of the star system continues e Instagram, often accused of double standards and of censoring photos when portraying a naked female breast. Protagonist this time Madonna. The pop star in fact published a few days ago some shots that portrayed her in persuasive poses on the bed. Nothing excessive. However, in some of them a nipple could be seen, which led to the removal of the images by the social network. The singer has therefore reposted the same photos again, placing heart-shaped complaints on the offending parts and attacking the platform.

I post some photos that Instagram has removed without notice or notification – writes Madonna. The reason they gave my crew that they don’t manage my account was that a small part of my nipple was exposed. It is still amazing to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except one nipple.

As if that were the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that feeds the baby! Can’t a male nipple be seen as erotic ?? !!

And what about a woman’s ass that is never censored anywhere. I am grateful that I managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship …… sexism …… agetism and misogyny. Perfectly in sync with the lies we’ve been led to believe about pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with Native American Indians when they arrived on Plymouth Rock! God bless America

That of Madonna it is just the latest famous case of exponents of the star system who attack the politics of Instagram. In fact, some time ago it was the turn of Miley Cirus (details here) ea Amber Heard (details here).

What do you think of these words from the pop star?