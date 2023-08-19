Entertainment

You Can Stay at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Beach House for Free for a Night

(CNN) — If you’re in dire need of a moment of rest and relaxation, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have the solution.

The celebrity couple listed their beach house, located in California’s Santa Barbara County, on Airbnb with views of the ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.

This offer is for one night only, for up to four guests who can experience an “Unforgettable Summer Stay” for free.

Kutcher told Kunis about his “really stupid idea” in an Instagram video recorded outside the house, in which he tries to convince his wife that they should let a “complete stranger” join them at their home. should remain.

After Kunis agreed that people would enjoy the experience, Kutcher said, “Okay, let’s do it.”

A shocked Kunis replies “What?”, before her husband says “Awesome”, and the video ends.

Guest house reservations for overnight stays on Saturday opened at 10 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Miami time) on Wednesday. Guests will be greeted by the couple and “walked away like old friends,” Kutcher said in his Instagram caption.

“Ashton and Mila’s oceanfront oasis,” as it’s called on Airbnb, has bright and airy rooms, a hot tub and a large deck, and is surrounded by trees.

Reservations are now open. (credit: airbnb)

While there, guests can go hiking on nearby trails, “enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach,” and “enjoy those summer rays,” all about a meal or snack. Without worrying, that will be provided.

Guests must have an active Airbnb profile with a good track record, be able to present government-issued ID, and let their Hollywood hosts know “if they have any allergies or dietary restrictions.”

Kutcher and Kunis are following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, who announced earlier this month that she was listing her California guest house on Airbnb for one night only. Montecito House can be reserved for one night starting this week through September 9 for up to two guests.

Source link

