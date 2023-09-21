You can watch all the movies for 3.50 euros

The film festival is back, one of the most awaited dates for big screen lovers. For all those people, who generally cannot afford it on a regular basis, there is a great opportunity to enjoy the seventh art in theatres.

As a novelty, it is not necessary to be accredited to enjoy the film festival this year. Any spectators attending will be able to benefit from this significant reduction in ticket prices. Tickets for four days will be half the normal price.

On which day is the film festival celebrated?



This new edition of the film festival will take place on October 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2023. During these four days, viewers will be able to buy tickets at 50% of their price in the cinemas that will participate in the event.

When can tickets be purchased and how much do they cost?



Tickets for the film festival can be purchased from Wednesday, September 27 at the box office, online or from ATMs located in the halls of participating cinemas.

If you are a beneficiary of the Young Culture Bonus you can also use it to buy tickets during the film festival.

Which films can be seen at the film festival?



You can see all the films that are available on the billboards of the cinemas participating in the film festival. A week before the celebration, ‘saw

To these premieres we have to add those films that remain in theaters, like, for example, Barbie. Additionally, from the event’s own website they recommend the following titles.

The fifth installment of After marks the end of the story of Hardin and Tessa, characters from Anna Todd’s novel.

Greta Gerwig’s film has been in theaters since summer after being a box office hit. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling bring to life the famous Mattel dolls and her companions, Barbie and Ken.

The second part of the film, directed by Javier Feser, features the same heroes from the previous installment trying out athletics instead of basketball.

Carajita is a film co-produced between the Dominican Republic and Argentina that depicts the conflict between a teenager and her nanny. An accident shakes their relationship, which seemed like that of mother and daughter, transcending social classes.

survivor of auschwitz

Auschwitz Survivor tells the true story of Harry Haft, a boxer who survived the concentration camp where the Nazis forced him to fight in a ‘death match’.

A mystical tale about a lake and the discovery of sexuality. This is Falcon Lake, the love story of a boy and a girl older than him.

Based on true events, Gran Turismo tells the story of Jane Mardenborough, a young man who becomes a professional racing driver.

Jeanne du Barry addresses the social rise of a young working-class woman who eventually becomes the lover of King Louis XV, played by Johnny Sepe.

A road film about a young man who dreams of becoming a professional folkloric dancer in Bolivia. Along with her mother, she must confront the past of her father, a scammer who comes to visit them after being released from jail on a few days leave.

The second part of this horror film tells the story of Sister Irene, who is reunited with the demon-possessed nun Valak.

La Turnura is a comedy based on the play by Alfredo Sanzol. Starring Emma Suárez, Gonzalo de Castro, Alexandra Jiménez, Fernando Gualár, Anna Molinar and Carlos Cuevas, it tells the story of a queen who hates men and who decides to take her daughters to an apparently uninhabited island. Is.

Carmen Machi and Karra Elejalde play a couple who were forced to immigrate to France during the Civil War and who, years later, have to confront everything they left behind.

The sequel to The Megalodon once again stars Jason Statham as the protagonist, in addition to the participation of the Spanish Sergio Parisse-Mancheta. A team of researchers who penetrated into the depths of the ocean must encounter a megalodon of enormous dimensions.

A dystopian road movie in which two brothers must travel from the post-apocalyptic Basque Country to Mars.

Hercule Poirot, the famous detective created by Agatha Christie, must solve a new mysterious case after coming out of retirement. This time, in Venice.

This Korean drama features a mother who realizes something is wrong due to a change in her son’s behavior. He then decides to go to the school to talk to the child’s teacher, who is allegedly the person responsible for this change in behavior. The truth gradually emerges throughout the film.

Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos

This time the Ninja Turtles want the residents of New York to accept them so they can go to the surface and live like any other fifteen-year-old kid.

Christopher Nola’s film has been in theaters since its premiere several months ago. A thriller that sheds light on the life of the creator of the atomic bomb.

The third installment of the film stars Denzel Washington, a former government hitman who must protect his friends from falling into the clutches of the Italian mafia.

An innocent little dog is abandoned on the street by his evil owner. The story revolves around the adventures of a dog who believes everything is a mistake.

Santiago Segura’s new family comedy shows how two unemployed friends accept jobs as children’s entertainers at a luxury hotel.