you can’t find these foods anymore

New increase in bills and food at the supermarket: attention, the 3 things to do immediately.

The European Union takes it all back and predicts even higher bills and food increases. But the experts had foreseen it and let’s see how to immediately run for cover.

The European Central Bank throughout 2021 reiterated that inflation was a phenomenon of little concern and that it would last very little. On countless occasions the Central Bank of the European Union has reiterated that there was no reason to worry about the inflationary phenomenon and that it would in no way affect families and businesses. This turned out to be blatantly false. Not only the speculations of the oil and gas giants have made the bill costs skyrocket to unsustainable levels for citizens, but at the same time all raw materials have begun to increase in price.

Very heavy for families

Raw materials for construction and car components are now prohibitively expensive, but in general the whole market sees prices swell day after day. Now comes the most feared alarm because the increase in prices will also affect supermarkets and even discount stores. The Italians who, under the terrible grip of economic uncertainties and inflation, flocked to discount stores, often saving a lot of money.‘, now they won’t even have that lifeline anymore. Consumer protection associations underline how this very high inflation is a huge risk for social stability because there are so many families who could quickly fall below the poverty line. Here are three practical tips that consumer protection associations invite citizens to follow in order not to be strangled by the tremendous rises.

Foods that disappear and tricks to defend themselves

The first is to use the car as little as possible because gasoline prices are unfortunately destined to increase. Although we have now exceeded € 1.80 in price, experts claim that we will soon exceed € 2 per liter. Therefore, wherever possible, it is important to use public transport or shared cars through car sharing services. At home you have to save in every way on heating and lighting and the windows must be kept absolutely insulated to avoid thermal dispersion. Avoid bad habits like televisions and light bulbs on even if no one is in the room.

It is also very important to dress heavier at home in order to mitigate the impact of heating. As far as shopping at the supermarket is concerned, it is particularly important to download those apps that allow us to have at a glance all the flyers of the supermarkets near our home. Being a habit, always going to the same supermarket can be a very bad habit. It goes without saying that particularly expensive products that can still be found in some supermarkets will become a memory. Above all quality wines and coffee they will soon vanish.