you can’t imagine what I discovered

I discovered a shocking thing about WhatsApp, you’d better delete it right away if you don’t want to have a bad surprise!

Whatsapp is the most used messaging application in the world. You can receive and send voice messages, photos, videos, documents and even share your location using geolocation.

Many believe it is a secure App because the messages you exchange are protected by a high cryptographic security, but that’s not quite as good as you might think. Like any program or application, there are gods “weaknesses” which could compromise safety of your personal data. If hackers were to steal your data you could find yourself in serious trouble. One of the many is the checking account or debit card emptied entirely, or they may take your data and resell them to other criminals, or they might steal your identity to access paid services or by requesting loans in your name without you even noticing. This is why it is very important to learn how to defend yourself, WhatsApp is no longer a safe application.

You should immediately delete WhatsApp: the reason is disarming!

Since the birth of the Internet, there have also been some criminal associations that seize user data. Every year millions of personal data end up in the hands of hackers, in fact we often hear about it on the news.

In addition to stealing identities and money from private users, these rogues can also steal very important ones corporate data, tamper with systems and change passwords and access credentials. Anyone on WhatsApp can send us a message and, if a hacker has taken possession of un account of an acquaintance of ours, it is very easy to fall into the trap. In the past, some file types could not be sent through this application. Today, however, things have changed. In fact, through WhatsApp you can send and receive any type of file, which puts users at serious risk. In fact, hackers no longer act only through sending linksbut also with that of file. If your contact sends you a suspicious file, do not open it for any reason. Before you do anything, make sure it’s a file it doesn’t contain virus or malware that could compromise the security of your data. Who loves the person in question and ask him about the file he sent you. If it should reassure you then open it, otherwise contact the Police post and report what happened.

Don’t take this lightly warning because just one click to fall into the hands of hackers.