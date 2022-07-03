You can’t miss these series based on real events on Star+!





Attention geekzillos! If you like series and have a subscription to the Star+ streaming service. Good news, this time we have been presenting you a list of exclusive fiction series based on real events. Immerse yourself in the mysteries, crimes and scandals that shook the world.

Without further ado, here we leave you the series based on real events in Star + that you cannot miss:

American Crime Story: Impeachment

The third season of the award-winning franchise “american crime story”, is centered on epic events in American history. Composed of ten one-hour episodes. This installment examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment trial of a United States president in more than a century. Through the eyes of the women who starred in the events: Mónica Lewinsky (beanie feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

The three became the center of public attention during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, erratic sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The cast is completed by Margo Martindale (Lucian Goldberg), Eddie Falco (Hillary Clinton) and Clive Owen (bill clinton).

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

The second installment of the franchise “American Crime Story” examines the 1997 murder of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace outside his Miami Beach mansion at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The nine episodes of the series weave together stories involving the lead up to the murder and the criminal investigation. Which includes the Cunnan manhunt across the United States. The cast is made up of Darren Criss like Cunanan, Edgar Ramirez like Versace Penelope Cruz like Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, partner of Versace.

Have You Seen This Man?

This three-episode Star+ docuseries focuses on the mysterious disappearance of John Ruffo, a Brooklyn computer salesman who in November 1998 was due in jail to serve a 17-year sentence for fraud. Instead, Ruffo rented a Ford Taurus, drove to Queens to drop off the ankle monitor he was wearing, withdrew $600 from an ATM, drove to JFK airport and disappeared.

The crime he had committed was extravagant: using false corporate documents and seals, he convinced banks to lend him $350 million, invented a non-existent proposal he called “Star Project” and used the money to invest the millions in the bag. When the FBI found out about the scam from him, he organized an operation. In sentencing him, prosecutors made an unthinkable mistake: They agreed to let John Ruffo drive himself to prison. What followed was one of the longest and most challenging manhunt in the history of the United States Marshals Service.

The Thing About Pam

Starring and produced by award-winning actress Renée Zellweger, This six-episode miniseries (all available on Star+) is based on the brutal murder of Betsy Faria in 2011, in which her husband Russ was convicted. Later, however, Russ is exonerated and a new trial sets off a chain of events that will expose a Machiavellian plot involving Betsy’s close friend, Pam Hupp.

The Dropout

Money, romance, tragedy, deception. From the executive producer Elizabeth Merwether, “The Dropout” tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (amanda seyfried) and Theranos, an extraordinary tale of ambition and fame that ended in utter disaster. How did the world’s youngest billionaire woman starting from scratch lose everything overnight?

The Star+ 8-episode mini-series is starring amanda seyfried in the role of Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. “The Dropout” features the stellar performances of Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michael Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H Macy, elizabeth marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson Y Michaela Watkins.

dopesick

From the executive producer Danny Strong and starring and produced by Michael Keaton. The Star+ miniseries inspired by the hit best-seller namesake of Beth Macy. Examine how one company unleashed the worst drug epidemic in American history.

The Star+ series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of the Big Pharma company and the hallways of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) to a haunted Virginia mining community. Composed of eight one-hour episodes, the miniseries is starring; Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgarard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker. And it has the shares of kaitlyn dever Y Rosario Dawson and the guest stars Phillipa Soo Y Jake McDorman.

Justice for Malik Oussekine

Created and directed by Antoine Chevrollier, it is the first dramatic series of Star+, which examines the tragic events that occurred on the night of December 5, 1986 in Paris (France). Which led to the tragic death of Malik Oussekine (Sayyid El Alami) and the dramatic consequences for his family; his mother Aïcha (Hiam Abbas), his brothers Ben Amar (Malek Lamraoui) and Muhammad (Tewfik Jallab). Ella Fatna’s sisters (naidra ayadi) and Sara (Mouna Soulem), and Miloud (Slimane Dazi), the surrogate father for his siblings since their father’s death.

Through her family’s fight for justice, the four-episode miniseries. It takes viewers on an immersive journey through the 1980s, exposing how the young man’s death impacted French society.

They already have some series options based on real events to watch this weekend on Star +. But if you want more options and more content, visit geekzilla.tech.



