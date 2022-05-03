You can’t miss these six series, the most watched on Paramount+

“The Offer”, which premiered a few days ago, is already in the Top 10 of Paramount +. (Sarah Coulter/Paramount+)

The series format, whether limited or multi-season, has become a favorite with 21st century audiences. It adapts to diverse genres, from comedy to thriller, from drama to documentary. And it generates the effect of a renewed appointment with the spectators, although it also serves to marathon. If you are a subscriber of Paramount+, these are the most popular series on the platform among the public in Latin America. Have you seen them?

Halo

“Halo,” Paramount’s Most-Watched Series: Based on the iconic Master Chief video game and produced by Steven Spielberg. (Paramount)

It was one of the most important premieres and with good reason is the most viewed Paramount+ : this series based on the iconic video game master Chief was executive produced by steven spielberg and agreed to a budget of USD 90 million. Halo tells the story of an intergalactic war of the 26th century: the confrontation between humanity and an alien threat, the Covenant. The intelligence of the United Nations Space Command has developed a program of supersoldiers, the Spartans, and Master Chief is the leader of the squad they make up, Silver Team.

After a successful mission on the planet Madrigal, these Spartans discover a mysterious object with the potential to end the war between humans and aliens. At the same time, Master Chief is perplexed by a revelation, which will change his point of view on the mission and even on himself.

paul schreiber he leads the cast as Master Chief, and they accompany him Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the scientist behind the Spartans; Yerin Ha as Kwan, daughter of a military leader, and Jen Taylor as Cortana, an artificial intelligence clone. Halo interweaves quotes from other emblematic works of science fiction and allusions to the universe of starwars.

The First Lady

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson play three important American first ladies. (Paramount)

At the crossroads between biography and political thriller, this limited series chronicles the lives of three women who were thrown into a position of implacable social scrutiny, at once of little power but enormous influence, due to the political ambitions of their husbands. the lives of Michelle ObamaBetty Ford Y eleanor roosevelt they are far apart in time while having much in common.

Franklyn D. Roosevelt he ruled after the financial crash of 1929 and during World War II; Gerald Fordafter the resignation of Richard Nixon as a result of the Watergate scandal; Barack Obama after the 2008 crisis. The decisions they made affected the United States but also their partners, and to a large extent their partners also affected their decisions. These complexities are analyzed in this narrative that spans 10 chapters, directed by Susanne Bierm.

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), michelle pfeiffer (French Exit) Y Gillian Anderson (sex education) are the first ladies; OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Aaron Eckhart (wander) Y Kiefer Sutherland, the presidents. In this creation of Aaron Cooley accompany them Dakota Fanning, Regina Taylor, Judy Greer, Ellen Burstyn, Jackie Earle Haley Y kate mulgrew.

Better days

Blanca Portillo is Dr. Laforet, whose therapy group is attended by grieving people. (Paramount)

Five characters in the process of grieving are the center of this Spanish series starring Marta Hazas, Blanca Portillo, Francesc Orella, Erick Elias, Alba Planas, Vicenta N’Dongo Y Celia Purse. stories like after-life either Dead to I have paved the way for the incorporation of the theme of the loss of a partner and the pain of those who survive into the format of the series, and these 10 chapters explore it in a mixture of drama and comedy.

A psychologist with unconventional methods, Dr. Laforet, keeps a tragic secret. His office is attended by a successful businessman who believes that the death of his wife has not affected him too much, a doctor whose eight-year-old son has become obsessed with death, a Mexican rocker in decline who suddenly has to take responsibility for children whom he hardly knows and a young woman who made a promise to her boyfriend while he was dying.

with address of Alejo Flah, Arantxa Echevarria Y Jota LinaresBetter Days explores the reconstruction of the world of someone who has suffered the loss of love and sees that, the next day, although his clock seems to have stopped, the sun rises again.

The Offer

Based on producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary and never-revealed experiences in making “The Godfather.” (Paramount)

The Godfatherthe monumental story of family, ambition and crime that Francis Ford Coppola premiered 50 years ago, today it is an indisputable classic, but at the time few trusted it. It was believed in Hollywood that gangster movies were out of print, and the project about the book of Mario Pozo, who had also seriously annoyed the mafia, did not seem to have a chance.

However, the producer Albert S Ruddy (author of the book that inspired the series) was confident that making the project would leave a mark in the history of cinema: “It’s not just a gangster movie. It is a story about family. It’s Shakespeare. It’s epic.” This limited series tells how he had to persevere to carry out the project that later had two sequels.

Title The Offer comes from a well-known quote The Godfather: “An offer impossible to refuse.” But he also has his own interesting lines: “We have the intelligence. And we have the balls! Try to use your balls”, for example. Miles Teller plays Ruddy and they accompany him Juno Temple, matthew goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, Patrick Gallo Y Dan Fogler.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Chiwetel Ejiofor is Faraday and Naomie Harris is the scientist Justin Falls in “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” (Paramount)

The man who fell to Earth It is inspired by the novel Walter Tevis and, of course, in the film version of David Bowie. This time in a 10-episode series format, it tells the story of an alien who arrives on Earth with the mission of learning to be human in order to find the only person who can save his species, the scientist Justin Falls. But together they discover that in order for her to do that, the humans must first be saved.

Faraday falls from the sky naked, in New Mexico. When the police stop him, he can barely speak: he has not learned enough to represent a good human being. He asks them to find Falls, a quantum physicist who has left science. While trying to adapt to the way people are, with candid mistakes like saying exactly what he thinks, Faraday ignores that a CIA agent is after him to prevent him from fulfilling the task ordered by Thomas Newton, a great inventor. forgotten.

Chiwetel Ejiofor Y naomi harris lead the cast of The Man Who Fell to Earthand accompany them Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters Y Bill Nighty.

icarly

After a successful reboot, “iCarly” premiered a second season. (Paramount)

the reboot of icarlywhich marked the return of Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, it was so successful that it was renewed for a second season, currently on the platform. He preferred not to join the project Jennette mccurdy; instead, new characters played by Josh PeckLaci Mosley Y Jaidyn Triplett.

Building on the original story, which ran for six seasons since 2007, in which a teenage girl and her friends lead a normal life until they create a show that becomes a network sensation, this reboot follows the characters as they face the challenges of adulthood. Carly is now a personal growth influencer and her adventures in romance disrupt her relationships with her friends and family. She will be special guests from the initial stage of the program and the webshow will once again have a leading role.

