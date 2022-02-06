“You can’t sing in Russia” – Corriere.it

from Francesco Battistini

Kateryna Pavlenko, the voice of the group: «You cannot bring art where there is repression. We made friends with the Måneskin at Eurovision. And they took a couple of our songs “

KIEV – «We don’t judge people’s choices, but…».

But yes … From singers to singers, what do you think of your Italian colleagues who go to perform in the Kremlin for Putin or agree to give concerts in the Crimea?



“Are you referring to Al Bano, Pupo, Riccardo Fogli?” They: They are very popular around here …



“Everyone does what he wants, but for us it is unacceptable. You cannot bring art where there is repression. Let’s just hope these Italian singers understand what they are doing. And know that the whole world considers the annexation of Crimea illegal. They cannot pretend not to see that Russia has taken a piece of our house and go and sing to us. Do they know what happened to the Tatar minority in the Crimea? Tens of thousands of human beings thrown out, missing, who have nothing to live on. And many of them are rotting in Putin’s prisons. When they get paid by the Russians, do Al Bano and Pupo think about these things? ».



There were guys like them who loved the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. And when their band, Go-A, was born ten years ago, they were playing in another Ukraine. The anti-Russian Maidan revolt and the war in Donbass had not yet broken out, Crimea had not been occupied and annexed by Putin, 14 thousand people had not died in a long and forgotten war.

«One of our first concerts was in 2013, at the beginning of Maidan. At that time, we believed that a spring of freedom was beginning in our country. We did not expect the pain, the sacrifices of the aftermath. We just wanted to make music. But it’s very difficult if people die around you. When the pro-Russian special forces fired on the crowd in the square, we forgot that we were artists. And we too took to bringing medicines, helping the wounded. Some were our friends. ‘ Someone will remember them, the Go-A: last year, at the Eurovision won by the Måneskin, they finished fifth. And in March they were supposed to open the concert of the Italian group in Kiev.

“We made friends with the Måneskin. They like the things we play, a mix of electronics and folk. And they took a couple of our songs. ‘

War music. They tour Europe, but in recent months many dates have been canceled due to Covid. And also for the beating of the drums on the front.

“We have been going back and forth from the East for years – says Kateryna Pavlenko, the voice of the group -. We do it to make known old songs, revisited in a modern way. And to bring Ukrainian culture to those parts, where a certain propaganda wants everything to be Russian. We also go there to cheer up the troops. I remember a concert in 2015 making the tents of the 95 Brigade, which had just returned with so many losses from the battle of Ilovaisk: it was an enormous emotion, I kept crying. Once we went to play for an air brigade: they were all very young and were training on the front line. It was a beautiful evening, we sang together. The next month, many of those kids were gone. They had been sent to fight in Chuhuiv. All dead”. Go-As don’t write political texts.

“There is a risk of dividing people, Ukrainians against Russians, even more than they are already divided” It is hard to escape from a country in the trenches.

“They try to pull us in. However, we avoid any partisan demonstration and stay away from propaganda. We sing only for the army, because it is our duty. Or we support social aid projects, for orphans, for those who have lost everything: in certain things we feel involved. We don’t back down. On the new album, we have two songs about the war. And when we went to Eurovision, they asked us not to sing in Ukrainian, but we held out. Why renounce our identity? ». The bands that make music in Russia say the same …

“Music should unite us. But it is difficult. Many people listen to us there too, they write to us. But as long as there is no peace, when you know so many people here who have lost a son or brother in the war, how do you cooperate with the Russian artists who are with Putin? For this reason, it is difficult to understand some of our Italian colleagues ».

Kateryna is first indignant and then moved during the interview.



“I turn off all the media from time to time. I can’t hear about war every day, every hour. I go crazy. I detach from everything and start writing poetry. The only way to get rid of negative emotions ».

How old is he?

“Thirty three”.

And what will he do if there is a Russian invasion?



“I do not know. I am not capable of shooting and I do not want to do it. I wish the others didn’t shoot him either. For sure, I’m not going abroad. I do not escape. I’ll help out. ”