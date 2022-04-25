“You can’t support what’s wrong”

Today the urban artist Arcángel spoke through a “live” on his Instagram about the case of Rochy RD, who is accused of allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

“La Maravilla” expressed that this action for which the Public Ministry is under investigation should not be supported, and that when he found out he went into his daughter’s room to see her and hug her.

“Last night when I found out about the crap, because that’s crap, I went to my daughter’s room and my daughter was sleeping, I have a 14-year-old daughter, bastard, I have a beautiful girl, beautiful, full of life , radiant 14-year-old bastard, and when I found out about that crap I went to my daughter and took her, gave her a hug and kissed her sleeping and asked God to never give my daughter a son of the big bitch on her way like you, bastard, because I don’t know what I would end up being, bastard, ”said Austin Agustín Santos, real name of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player of Dominican origin.

“I spoke of whoever I want and I give my opinion of whoever I want, at the time I want because whoever doesn’t want to see what I’m talking about, get the hell out of here,” he emphasized.

“How far can badly done be supported?” he questioned.

The singer of “for blind love” also assured that abusing a minor “is not for men, that is not gangster, that is not gangster, that is definitely not gangster, bastard, whoever calls you gangster you don’t know, (another person says: “dique wawawa”), whoever calls you a gangster; What gangster of what, bastard song?. What you are is an abuser!”

“Gangsters walk fine and run by codes, bastard,” he added.

Arcángel concluded by explaining that whoever does not respect the family “must be killed”, he also warned that he will see everyone who supports “El Wawawa” ‘out there’. Let us remember that the arrest of the dembowsero was immediately announced, industry figures such as Dj Adoni, Bulin 47 and Pencil Conscious expressed their support for the accused, the latter has had clashes with “Arca”, so part of these statements could be addressed in the same way to the “Dad of Rap”.

The Court of Permanent Attention of Santo Domingo Este today postponed the coercive measure against the urban artist Aderly Ramírez Oviedo, artistically known as Rochy RD, for next Sunday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m. ., at the request of the defense party.