You Can’t Unsee Denzel Washington’s ‘Magic Finger’ From An Old Football Injury: ‘It’s Like A Gummy Bear’

Denzel Washington is an actor who can play a wide range of roles. His first acting credit was in 1977 for the television movie. wilma, and is still active today. Washington found success in both his professional and personal lives.

In the world of celebrity health, Washington has faced injuries in the past. She had hurt her little finger years ago. While the injury does not affect his abilities, she does occasionally display it as a “magic finger”.

How Denzel Washington was injured

Denzel Washington | Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Washington’s son used to play professional soccer and suffered multiple injuries. Like his son, Washington used to be an athlete long before he achieved stardom. He also suffered injuries, but the most notable involved one of his fingers.

On The Graham Norton Show, some actors sit down to talk with Graham Norton. The conversation turns into terrible wounds. One guest had to have his thumb put back in place while he was filming. Norton then mentions Washington’s little finger, and Washington explains what happened.

“I had been injured so many times playing football. Football. It’s OK now.” Washington told Norton. “I went up for a pass playing football and dislocated it. And it’s happened to me so many times over the years that if I open my hand like that, it opens up so much.”

Washington had to reconstruct his little finger due to frequent damage. However, no one would be able to guess until he placed it at a different angle. Washington joked that he always had to put his finger back in his place while he was on a movie set.

Denzel Washington’s Magic Finger

Instead of other celebrities, Washington once mentioned that his social circle consisted mainly of the parents of his children’s friends. She probably showed her flexible little finger to those parents and would entertain her children. His children asked him to show his magic finger trick to his friends, and the actor complied.

“When my kids were little, they would ask me, ‘Daddy, could you show my friends the magic finger?’” Washington explained on the talk show. He further explained that when he showed the trick, the children became alarmed.

The reason Washington can show the magic finger is that “it’s like a gummy bear.” When Washington corrected his finger, he had to stuff it with rubber.

The star can still bend the appendage due to the material. If fans see Washington playing with his hands, chances are he’s fixing the finger quickly.

Other celebrities with injured or missing fingers

Other celebrities have also had injured or missing appendages. For example, Matthew Perry lost the top of his finger when he was a little boy. A door was accidentally slammed shut on his hand and the result was that the tip of his middle finger was missing.

Vince Vaughn also suffered an injury to one of his fingers in an accident. The tip of his thumb came off after a car crash when he was a teenager. According to Beautiful Trends Today, Megan Fox does not have an injured appendix but a genetic condition.

People often refer to the condition as a clubbed thumb. The thumb is shorter and rounder than average, but the trait doesn’t stop people from seeing Fox’s beauty. Another celebrity with a fun fact is Gemma Arterton.

Arterton had six fingers on each hand when he was born. It turns out that his father and his grandfather shared the same trait. However, doctors removed the extra fingers.

