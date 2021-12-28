You carry the charging of the electric car with you

NEW IDEAS – With the progressive spread of electric cars, the solutions, which we could define as “unconventional”, are also multiplying, aimed at filling the current gaps in public charging infrastructures. It is an example of this Zipcharge Go a portable battery which allows you to recharge the car in any situation, a bit like the powerbank of smartphones. This trolley can be carried in the trunk for an energy boost to be used in an emergency or in the absence of public charging points on the road.

TECHNICAL FEATURES – Zipcharge Go weighs 22.7 kg and will be available with one battery with 4 or 8 kWh capacity. It has a Type 2 charging socket, therefore one of the most used by cars marketed in Europe, compatible with plug-in and electric hybrid cars. Depending on the cut chosen, it allows a reserve range of 32 or 64 km, with a recharge time of 30 minutes or 60 minutes. Furthermore, the Zipcharge solution can reach a charging power of 7.2 kW, also achieved thanks to the latest generation technology of the accumulator with NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) blend.

SUPER CONNECTED – Zipcharge Go it is equipped with a bidirectional AC-DC inverter, which not only converts and regulates the input voltage with the output voltage, but which optimizes the energy, returning the current not used in the recharging phase to the electrical system. Instead, through the dedicated app it is possible to program, manage and monitor the “refueling” methods, as well as providing support for diagnosing problems, geo-localization and device updates.

ARRIVES IN 2022 – The price of this portable car powerbank has not yet been fixed, but should start from around 1,200 euros up to almost 2,400 euros, however, as stated by the manufacturer himself, it may be available with a rental formula at 58 euros per month.