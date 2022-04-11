You choose what to see today

Los Angeles California

LAST NIGHT

La Última Noche handles with very black humor a very different Christmas celebration of family and friends.

The date is in a country house in England and the guests and their families will spend one last night together, since an apocalyptic situation is approaching and they decided that the best way to face it was to spend it together.

The tape written and directed by Camille Griffin is a delight, with very acid humor and it is better not to know the twists it presents.

It is the time to say everything you have saved, to be honest and to make last-minute decisions for the well-being of your family.

Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode stand out as the host couple of the evening and the presence of Roman Griffin Davis, the revelation of Jojo Rabbit, stands out as his son.

His brothers in fiction are those in real life and are the children of the director of the film.

But without a doubt the most interesting thing about the film is the intelligence of the script and how it takes you from humor, even politically incorrect, to truly moving situations, since within everything it portrays human fragility.

Released in theaters at the beginning of the year, the film lends itself to discussion and is a highly original piece of work that is hard to forget.

MAZE RUNNER: RUN OR DIE

The first of the tapes based on the trilogy of young adult novels by James Dasher, turned out to be a very good science fiction, action and suspense movie. Here there are no great figures, the production chose to allocate the money to the production and hire actors who are good, even if they are not famous.

The direction does its thing, along with good special effects and a very well done edition, in such a way that the almost two hours that the film lasts are not wasted and the viewer stays hooked to know the continuation of the plot. It literally leaves everyone far behind. films of that market niche (The Hunger Games, Divergent, The Host and a long etcetera).

The whole series is worth it.

STORIES OF A GENERATION WITH POPE FRANCIS

Pope Francis brings together the stories of people over the age of 70 and turns it into a documentary about the experience.

The experience of kindness, courage, and hope, which become wisdom.

Everyone shares his optimism for the progress made in life. Different stories, but they all have something in common: love. Dreams, do we fight them, do we live them? What do people over 70 dream of? Avoid global warming, see their children survive and touch the sea, see their deceased children again, meet their past and heal their wounds.

They are tireless to continue the fight and dialogue with fear, encounter pain and overcome it despite adversity.

They remain humble to keep learning and sustain themselves in a changing world.

At work they find dignity, independence, and passion. They are able to restart and reinvent themselves. How do you want to be at 70?