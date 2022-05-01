You could decrease the risk of heart problems, heart attack and shortness of breath by playing these sports that are neither football nor walking

We often ask ourselves if regular sporting activity really has any effect on one’s health. It is obvious that an organism accustomed to certain efforts, trained and not sedentary shows certainly visible benefits. But what is really the best sport for health? Many believe that mixed disciplines such as crossfit would be the best, the ones that would give the most effective results. According to others, there are even more complete disciplines such as swimming or climbing. Well, the answer to this question is contained in a study conducted by experts from the University Medical School of Sydney, Australia.

The authoritative work was published in the British Journal of Sport Medicine medical research journal. Australian scientists analyzed the daily habits and health of over 80,000 people in their 50s for nine years. In particular, the scholars focused on the patients’ sporting habits and divided them into groups. Primarily those who practiced racket sports such as tennis, squash and padel. The second group was the one dedicated to swimming and related sports. Then, as many groups for aerobics, brisk walking, football, rugby and running. It turns out that those who play tennis live longer. Playing tennis regularly would really have the effect of extending your life. The same positive effect would have, albeit to a lesser extent, swimming, running and cycling. Here are the detailed results of the study.

The most beneficial

By doing this, the scientists found that the most health-beneficial sport would be tennis. In particular, tennis players see the risk of having heart problems, heart attack and other similar problems more than halved. For those who practice it, in general, the risk of being hit by a serious health problem would be 47% lower than for those who are completely sedentary. Those who dedicate themselves to swimming, those who run and those who do aerobics in the gym, including dance, see the risk reduced by 27%. For cyclists, the risk of being struck by serious health problems is 15% lower than for those who are completely sedentary. According to data collected by Australian scholars, spending your free time playing football or rugby would not bring any truly significant health benefits.

