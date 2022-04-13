You could earn $100 an hour watching crime documentaries

CNN reveals details of its new streaming service, CNN+ 2:55

(CNN) — For the third consecutive year, a lucky follower of the “true crime” genre, stories based on real crimes, will be able to watch 24 hours of gory documentaries and earn money in the meantime.

Documentary streaming service MagellanTV will pay one lucky person $100 per hour of crime viewed, for a total of $2,400 for a 24-hour true crime marathon.

“Our ideal candidate goes out of his way to [género] ‘True Crime,'” the platform wrote in its “True Crime Watch Dream Job” dream job post. “They can handle the most dangerous serial killer, the goriest details and are undeterred by the paranormal.”

The chosen candidate will document their “epic crime mystery” marathon on social media. The winner will see a total of 32 films with themes ranging from shocking homicides, mysterious disappearances and online fraud, beginning with “Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror,” which is about a homicide in 1849 London.

The winner will have 48 hours to complete the bloody marathon, giving them a chance to get some sleep if they can.

The next 100 candidates will receive a free annual subscription to the service, according to MagellanTV.

Courageous candidates will have to fill out a short application by April 18 explaining the role true crime stories play in their lives.