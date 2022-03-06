You could easily lose your bitcoins and data

Key facts: The role of the communicator is key to contributing to the education of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies go against the interests of traditional finance, warns a specialist.

Entering the Bitcoin ecosystem and other cryptocurrencies requires educating yourself to avoid falling into unwanted situations due to ignorance. Otherwise, you could lose money and the privacy of personal data without having foreseen it. This is a topic for both new users and industry communicators to consider.

This was stated by the specialist NatyShi during the presentation of the Belo Mastercard card at the Buenos Aires Planetarium, where she conducted a talk for more than 300 people interested in cryptocurrencies.

“The communicators who are within the ecosystem have the responsibility to educate and transmit not only the knowledge of what a protocol is about or how things work, but also how to take care of oneself,” said the speaker at the event, which was covered by CryptoNews.

Advertising

The specialist mentioned two topics that can cause problems for users, if they are not well informed. On the one hand, she indicated that, if you want buy cryptocurrencies to earn money, it is essential to know that it is a risky investment. That is, money can be lost just as money can be won. That is why you should not fall for lies that promise guaranteed profits.

NatyShi was one of the cryptocurrency specialists who participated in Belo’s talk. Source: Twitter.

There are people who like to take risks. That can have a cost. It can go well or it can go bad. Do not invest more than you are willing to lose because it can hit you hard and it is not a joke. Don’t trust people who tell you what to do. NatyShi, Argentine communicator about cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, he warned that if personal data is given to a platform, privacy and perhaps also security is lost. This is something to consider before doing it, depending on what you want. For this reason, he considered that it is the responsibility of the communicators to make this known.

“Sometimes we are not aware of how easily we give away our data, how the information goes around the world and what they can do with it,” he said. And he added: “Communicators have the responsibility to teach how to think, to understand that these freedoms carry responsibilities.”

Talking about cryptocurrencies is scary, said the communicator from Argentina

During the exhibition, the communicator NatyShi said that the ecosystem of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is a complex topic to talk about because it goes against many interests of traditional finance. “But it’s important that it starts to be discussed, for example, on the noon news while everyone is having lunch,” she said.

What I feel as a user is that it scares. Talking about crypto is like a dirty word or as if something associated with evil or shady is there. And it’s also scary in the sense that you’re talking about prices or how that compares to the traditional financial market. That is why industry communicators play a very important role. NatyShi, Argentine communicator about cryptocurrencies.

Educating about cryptocurrencies is a responsibility that communicators should have, he estimated. “And hopefully one day it will come to mainstream media and mass communication journalism,” she said. And he clarified that it should not only be published about whether bitcoin went up, down or if they say it is going to fall, but also other issues, such as what opportunities it opens up for people.

warned that it is a sensitive issue because it breaks with traditional finance, but it is worth starting to talk about it. In addition, he mentioned that it is important for users to take care of themselves from knowledge, since as it opens opportunities, it also implies risks.

“At the moment of gaining financial freedom and the power to decide what to do with the money or with these decisions that you can make, you become totally responsible. There is no father, state, bank or whatever that is going to save your potatoes », he concluded.