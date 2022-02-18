You criticize Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford who sees a photographer fall, does nothing and leaves

An NFL photographer claims she fractured her spine while trying to take a photo during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory celebration event.

“I am waiting in the emergency room for the results of the X-rays. Both of my cameras broke, but I’m fine”, wrote the photo editor of the NFL Kelly Smiley, while sharing a video in which it is seen how fell off stage at event. In a subsequent tweet, Smiley stated that “unfortunately I fractured my spine”.

The video captured the moment of Smiley’s fall, and Stafford could be seen reacting to his fall before walking away from the incident. His response drew criticism on social media, with some calling the action “cold”. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, showed up to check on Mrs. Smiley after the fall.

“This photographer ended up fracturing her spine and [no sé] what is more worrying: the way in which Stafford immediately turned around. without even looking to check if it was okay or all the guys in the comments saying ‘well man, he didn’t push her, it’s not his problem’”, commented a Twitter user.

“A pathetic attitude on Stafford’s part, but is anyone really surprised?Michael Durkin wrote on Twitter.

“Honestly, what a rubbish of a human being…I’m not here for the excuse that I was drunk or whatever. How does he turn around and walk away…” another account holder wrote.

Colleague Tim Kothlow wrote on a GoFundMe page for Smiley that she is “loved by all who know her and he is a highly respected person in the photography community”.

The Independent has contacted the Rams for comment.

Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams they celebrated their championship on Wednesday of the Super Bowl with a victory parade and a rally in which they told thousands of fans that they would try to “win again” next year.

Fans lined the sidewalks along the mile-long parade route as team members walked around the Lombardi Trophy, sipped champagne and waved from open-top double-decker buses headed to a plaza outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A sea of ​​yellow and blue awaited them, a crowd of supporters waving flags and dressed in the clothes of the rams.

“It’s a testament to this team and the guys that are standing here, to the work that we’ve put in, that we’ve been able to bring this to this city that demands nothing less than a world championship,” Kupp said.

The celebration began on Sunday, when the rams they beat the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 after a final 79-yard drive that Stafford ended with a 1-yard TD pass to Kupp.

Three Los Angeles sports teams have won championships in the last two years, but Lakers and the Dodgers they did not have victory parades due to the covid-19 pandemic. The party of rams It came on the same day that Los Angeles County lifted its outdoor mask mandate as rates of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

