“You didn’t drink any fluids”: Sandra Bullock kept herself dehydrated to save her life in $192 million Daniel Radcliffe film After Hell Broke Loose

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock starring in 2022 the Lost City, The film is based on the story of a reclusive writer who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire played by Daniel Radcliffe. This action adventure starring Channing Tatum received a generally positive response at the box office due to interesting casting choices.

The film was primarily shot during the peak of the Covid pandemic, which proved to be a huge challenge for the cast and crew on the sets, especially since most of the filming was done in the jungle. Recalling her experience, Sandra Bullock also recalled how a nasty stomach bug made most of the cast members sick and the Oscar winner was forced to remain dehydrated as a result.

ALSO READ: “That was a waste of time”: Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box thrown in the trash by Oscar-winning composer, claims “Nobody is going to watch this useless movie”

Sandra Bullock was struggling with dehydration on the set the Lost City

the Lost City Starring Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum, it was a thrilling action adventure film in which Radcliffe played an eccentric antagonist against Bullock, a writer who is trying to escape his grasp. weak side The actor, who is no stranger to working long hours on set while playing many challenging roles, revealed that the film presented a very different set of obstacles. Firstly, there were restrictions due to the widespread Covid pandemic. Secondly, with most of the film being shot inside the jungle, the cast and crew suffered from a serious stomach infection, which affected every member of the set.

In a remote area with no toilet facilities and no medical aid, Bullock and the rest of the cast endured excruciating days of illness. pace The star told that the situation was such that remaining dehydrated seemed a better option. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly with her co-stars and directors Adam and Aaron Nee, Bullock elaborated on the incident.

“There were dehydration IVs, which almost killed our first AD, Jellyfish, boat to boat transfer. No port-a-potties in the woods. You held it. Or you didn’t drink any fluids, so you didn’t have to use the bathroom, and then at the end of the day you got an IV,”

Despite the chaos and obstacles coming her way, Sandra Bullock admits she’s putting in the work the Lost City It was an enriching and rewarding experience in which he got to explore a different character that he had never seen before.

Also Read: “It was a good release”: Sandra Bullock enjoyed being Furious in her own Netflix movie, which was offered to Angelina Jolie years ago

Daniel Radcliffe surprises Sandra Bullock with his humility

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe formed an unexpected bond the Lost City. Radcliffe, who played a twisted billionaire who kidnaps Bullock’s character, has admitted on the record that he is a big fan of the Oscar winner. But miss Congeniality The star initially thought quite differently from the British actor. Bull He revealed that he already had an idea of ​​the kind of person Daniel Radcliffe would be, given his background as a child actor. harry potter suffrage, Expecting her co-star to have a spiteful and honest opinion about her, the celebrity was pleasantly surprised when she was proven wrong. Speaking to Slash Film he said,

“And for me, I don’t know, I really admire him a lot and like him a lot, because he was not at all what I expected him to be. “I thought he was going to be some narcissistic, entitled child star who became an adult who would come up with all kinds of drama and he was not even close to that.”

Sandra Bullock elaborated that Daniel Radcliffe’s grounded and sensitive personality is positively reflected in his work. He appreciated that the young star had good control over his shoulders, a trait that enabled him to adopt a disciplined work ethic.

the Lost City Available for streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read: “I felt like I was responsible for destroying this guy’s journey”: Julia Roberts dodged a bullet by shutting down the $309 million film that landed Sandra Bullock in trouble after 14 years.

Source: Entertainment Weekly, Slash Film