You do not know what to do? Enjoy the national bridge with these premieres

MAZATLAN. – You do not know what plan for this national bridge? Don’t worry about the options that Punto MX brings you here, the best “plan ever” of all time, or don’t you just feel like staying home and enjoying the premieres most recent of your favorite series and movies?

All you have to do is prepare a snack or go for taquitos to accompany your marathon of premieres.

Next, we leave you a list with the premieres This week.

NETFLIX

The King: Vicente Fernandez

As its name says, it is a Mexican series that will tell us about the life and career of ranchera music icon Vicente Fernández. It is directed by Fernando Urdapilleta, Conrado Martínez and Andrés. The King: Vicente Fernández has 36 episodes of between 40 and 50 minutes to tell the story of the Mexican singer.

The series stars actor Jaime Camil as Vicente Fernández and Marcela Guirado as his wife, María del Refugio “Cuquita” Abarca Villaseñor.

Now available

Holy

Do you like action series? Then Santo is for you. It is an exciting police series of action, intrigue and suspense that we could almost say horror. What is it about? The series tells the story of Santo, the most wanted drug trafficker in the world, whose face has never been revealed.

Premiere September 16

Rematch Now

Just by seeing the premiere, Revancha Ya promises to be one of the favorites of teenagers. This film tells the story of “DREA”, played by Camila Mendes, is the typical girl who is at the top of the school mountain.

She is popular, she has a boyfriend who is just as popular as her, but everything goes wrong when her boyfriend leaks one of the sex videos she sent him and ruins her reputation so she will seek revenge in her style.

Premiere September 16

HBO MAX

4th episode of The House of the Dragon

The fourth chapter of The House of the Dragon is considered the best of the series so far, and that is saying a lot since the series is one of the favorites of the public, but especially of Game of Thrones fans.

This chapter explores the complicated relationships between sex and power. Also, what is hidden behind the manipulations that surround the Iron Throne.

Now available

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is now available on HBO Max and you can’t miss the drama it brings. What is it about? If you have not seen it, we are not going to spoil it for you, but we are going to tell you what the series is about.

The Handmaid’s Tale is an American series released in 2017 and based on the book of the same name published by the writer Margaret Atwood in 1985. The series, like the novel, poses a dystopian future in which people have lost all their rights individuals, especially fertile women (maids) who are subjected to a system of slavery.

Now available

Venom

One of the favorite villains of the UCM has already arrived at the HBO Max movie billboard. He shows us the life of a journalist who fights a mad scientist to the death after merging with an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers.

Premiere September 16

Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter

One of our favorite movies and more so because we see Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth fight Charlize Theron on screen. It’s an untraditional story from the classic Snow White tale, but it’s still a gem.

Here a hunter is sent by an evil queen to capture a runaway princess, and instead the man becomes her protector and aids her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom.

Premiere September 16

AMAZON PRIME

a private matter

A Private Matter is an Amazon Prime Video original Spanish series starring Aura Garrido and Jean Reno. It is created by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira, directors of Bambú Producciones, the company that created other successful series such as Velvet, Gran Hotel or Las Chicas del Cable.

‘A Private Matter’ portrays the struggle of a woman against the stereotypes of the time when she realizes that what she is most passionate about is following clues, chasing criminals and solving crimes.

Premiere September 16

Good night mom

It is a remake of the acclaimed Austrian horror film. The story follows two twin brothers who come home to find that something is wrong. The film is directed by Matt Sobel and stars Naomi Watts and the Crovetti brothers.

Premiere September 16

DISNEY PLUS

America: Extraordinary Landscapes’ (Docuseries)

It is a documentary series that explores the vast skies, amber wheat fields and majestic purple mountains found on the continent of America.

Premiere September 16

You can also read: Mufasa, Intensely 2 and Snow White arrive at Disney in 2024 – Punto MX

Mija: the price of triumph

At age 23, Doris Muñoz began working in music talent management, passionately championing rising Latin artists. Her rapid success made her a mainstay for a community of first and second generation Americans seeking collective acceptance and healing through song.

When Doris receives news that forces her to reconsider her career in music, she finds Jacks Haupt, an up-and-coming singer who is itching to move out of her parents’ home in Dallas, Texas.

Premiere September 16