“You don’t deserve something. You have to earn it”: Tiger Woods enters the Golf Hall of Fame

Ponte Vedra Beach— Tiger Woods, the greatest of his generation, took his place among the greatest of all time on Wednesday night, when he was inducted into the golf Hall of Fame.

Following his appointment as a member of the precinct, the star shared a life story about his passion for playing and his work ethic. With that formula, Woods is sure he deserves the honors.

He didn’t talk about his 82 PGA Tour wins, his 15 Majors or the eight surgeries he’s had along the way.

Instead, he recalled that his parents took a chance on a second mortgage that allowed him to play on the California junior circuit.. His voice cracked when he mentioned his deceased father, who told him that he would have to earn whatever he wanted.

“If you don’t go out there to work and work hard, you’re not going to get results,” Woods recalled, quoting his father. “But secondly there is something more important. One does not deserve something. You have to earn it. That defined my upbringing and my career.”

Woods was introduced by his 14-year-old daughter, Sam, who said her father often preaches the same message to her and her 13-year-old brother, Charlie.

“Train hard and fight easy,” he said.

Woods was the brightest figure in a 2022 class that included former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem; three-time US Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning; and the late Marion Hollins, a visionary who became the first woman to develop renowned golf courses.

The show was monopolized in such a way by Woods that it included three presentations where the acronym GOAT was shown, which in English refers to the “greatest of all time”.

Few doubted that Woods deserved to be in the Hall of Fame.

It was featured two years ago with a group of candidates who were introduced one at a time along with a list of their achievements. The exception was Woods himself. There was no need to mention what he has accomplished, how he has influenced golf and what impact he has had in attracting new fans, growing television audiences or increasing prize money.

The purse for this week’s Players Championship is $20 million, and participating players are aware. Total prize money was $3.5 million in 1997, when Woods made his debut.

This year there will be 3.6 million just for the winner.

“I think all of us professionals owe a debt of gratitude to Tiger, because this sport would not be what it is today without his impact,” Patrick Cantlay, who won last year’s $15 million prize as FedEx Cup champion, said this week. .

Woods, the first player of black and Asian heritage to win a major at the 1997 Masters, when he was 21, also spoke of the discrimination he suffered as a young man. He told a story, according to which, he attended a club to play a tournament.

He was not allowed in the clubhouse, like the other youngsters, because of the color of his skin.

“So I was denied access. It’s fine. I put on my shoes in the parking lot. I asked only two questions: Where is the first tee and what is the course record? It wasn’t complicated.”

Everyone present at the PGA offices, which can hold only about 500 people, applauded wildly.