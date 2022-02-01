“You don’t fuck me at all” – Libero Quotidiano





“You don’t fuck me at all”: Alessandro Gassman, guest of Fabio Fazio a What’s the weather like on Rai 3, he was beaten backstage after the episode. Who was it to scold him? Christian Malgioglio, he was also a guest of the show. In a video published on the official page of the program, the singer is seen together with other well-known personalities, including Orietta Berti, Lello Arena and Fabio Rovazzi. The curtain begins when Gassman joins the group.





Malgioglio, once the actor arrived, did not greet him. Indeed, he immediately threw a dig at him: “I did a Twitter about you and you didn’t even answer me “. Words that sparked the laughter of those present. Gassman then tried to figure out which tweet the singer was referring to. The latter replied: “I never do a ‘Twitter’. I never see fiction, I don’t see them in general. I saw ‘A Professor’ and I must tell you that I found it wonderful and I felt like doing. this tweet and by the way I also tagged it ‘finally something extraordinary, a wonderful, handsome, good actor! ‘. You don’t fuck me at all. “

In short, the disappointment was too much. Of course, however, there was nothing serious. Malgigolio himself is burst out laughing in the middle of the speech. In any case, the fact remains that the artist would have liked and wanted an answer from Gassman.



