You don’t have to be bad to go to the psychologist, you just need to want to be better

Although in the last decade progress has been made in the recognition and normalization of mental disorders and psychological problemsthe fact of going to therapy with a professional has not yet been freed from the stigma that persecutes it, since many people continue to perceive emotional problems as a symptom of weakness Y shame. This means that, in many cases, they do not even consider going to therapy and prefer to keep what happens to them a secret, for fear of being judged.

When we are children it is easy for us, for example, to ask for help from those around us, but as we grow older we become more and more reluctant to ask for help. support for. This is largely determined by society.

We have been taught that being an adult implies being independent and solving problems on our own and without anyone’s help, so to look for help It is almost embarrassing, because it means that we have not been able to face a certain circumstance or that we are not intelligent, competent or strong enough.

However the social conditioning It is not the only thing that limits people from going to a psychologist to find the help they need. There are also cases of people who avoid going to a psychologist because they do not have the means necessary, either because they lack sufficient financial means or because they do not have too much weather to devote to therapy. However, even in these cases, the lack of resources may only be the tip of the iceberg under which a great fear of being weak or a deep shame at exposing your intimate life to a stranger.

In this sense, there are many situations in which the fear of exposing themselves in front of a stranger can block them and reveal their most intimate and personal world. This often happens to people who have a addictionthey suffer depression or have one low self-esteem. They find it hard to talk about their problems and show their deepest ‘I’ because, in addition to feeling ashamed, they believe that no one will be able to understand all the burden they carry on their shoulders.

You can improve your emotional well-being

Contrary to popular belief, to go to therapy it is not necessary to have a previous diagnosis or to suffer from discomfort or a specific psychological problem.

In addition to the most common reasons that lead the population to request help – such as anxiety, depression, stressproblems of self esteem or relationships of partner-, the services of a psychologist are positive to develop and enhance tools that help us to improve our well-being or learn to manage relationships in the personal and work spheres.

Psychology professionals not only work with a clinical diagnosis, but also help anyone who needs their services in aspects such as the acquisition of Healthy habitsthe elimination of bad habits wave optimization of personal resources to face problems with perspective and manage frustration.

In the same way that the job of a physical trainer is to increase a person’s performance, the job of an expert is to increase their ability to face their day to day.

However, citizens have rarely considered therapy as a enhancer of its virtuesbut rather as a way of acknowledging to society that they need help.

The stigma towards mental health persists, therefore, due to the lack of knowledge that still exists about mental illnesses and psychological problems in society, as well as about their treatment and therapy itself.

How do I know if I need a psychologist?

Be aware that we have a psychological problem and that we need help to solve what happens to us is more difficult than we imagine. However, not because it is complicated is impossible. TherapyChat experts share the following guidelines that can help recognize when professional help is needed:

– Pay attention to psychological cues. Most people easily recognize the signs of severe depression or post-traumatic stress, since in these cases the anguish and suffering are obvious. However, the truth is that, before reaching that point, there are also signs that can alert us to the beginning of an emotional disorder but, since these are more subtle and difficult to identify, they lead us to believe that it is a temporary state. no longer attach too much importance to it. Therefore, it is essential that you pay attention to what is happening in your inner world and focus on how you feel, the way you relate to others and the way you see the world.

– Focus on physical warning signs. Many people are unaware that the headaches, gastrointestinal problems, or skin lesions they experience can sometimes be caused by a psychological disturbance. Emotional overload or disorders such as anxiety or depression can be reflected in your body. It is what is known as psychosomatic illnesses and they are nothing more than an alarm signal that something is wrong inside you.

– Evaluate your ability to solve your problems. Another way to analyze if you need help is to assess your own ability to solve the problems of everyday life. You are the one who knows best your own capabilities and strengths, as well as your limitations. If you notice that certain tasks or activities that you usually face begin to become more and more complicated for you, to the point of not feeling able to solve them or carry them out, it could be a good time to start thinking about seeing a psychologist. to guide you and provide you with the resources you need.

– Analyze the evolution of symptoms. We have all been sad at some time, we have had to cope with stress or deal with anxiety while waiting for important news. In these cases, the most common thing is that the discomfort and anguish that we experience subside with the passing of hours or days. However, there are times when the symptoms, instead of diminishing over time, increase. If this is your case, it is likely that the problem that is hidden behind these signs is gaining strength, so it would be convenient to consider going to a consultation.

– Evaluate the impact of emotional problems in all spheres of your life. Many people believe that the psychological symptoms they experience are not that bad and that, sooner or later, they will end up disappearing just as they came. However, it’s not always like that. In many cases, the symptoms grow and, in addition to causing deep discomfort, can begin to affect your performance in different areas of your life. Therefore, if you notice that the problems you carry on your shoulders are affecting your productivity at work, your relationship with your partner, the way you educate your children or how you feel to face the day, perhaps you should seek the services of a psychologist.

Four false myths about psychology The prejudicesattached to ignorance and the disinformationhave contributed to feeding some mythsin the form of frequent phrases, about psychology that they thus deny from TherapyChat. 1. «The psychologist is for crazy people». Psychotherapy is for all people who are looking to increase their well-being. Many times the phrase “he’s crazy” is used erroneously when scientifically there would be no validity. Often there is a behavioral mismatch, a physiological imbalance, or a problematic contextual situation. However, it is not necessary to have a clinical diagnosis to assist the psychologist. You can assist to enhance, add or eliminate behaviors according to how they are affecting our psychological well-being. two. “Psychologists do not cure, therapy is forever”. No, psychologists do not cure but offer their services so that the patient is cured. It is he who has to follow the therapy and make the necessary changes. When the patient’s needs are very complex or his mental health is affected, he may need therapy recurrently throughout his life. It is the same situation as going to rehabilitation when you have a physical injury, periodically you have to repeat it. Most common therapy sets reasonable and specific goals to work towards, and this takes time. Once the objectives have been achieved, the therapy comes to an end. And if you need psychological support again, a new therapy will be started. 3. “Psychologists only give advice.” Psychologists, due to their professional competence, can advise us to improve our well-being, but therapy does not consist exclusively of this. There is an evaluation and a technical intervention, with exercises, development of tools, activities and a behavioral proposal that sometimes tends to be mistakenly confused with mere advice but that, in reality, is based on proposals to solve the client’s problem. Four. “Psychologists solve everything with drugs.” Psychologists are characterized by not using drugs but techniques of analysis and reflection, on the one hand, and the generation of habits, on the other. In fact, psychotherapy is scientifically recognized as the most far-reaching resource for addressing certain psychological problems. Here lies one of the great differences with psychiatrists, who do use drugs and issue the corresponding prescriptions in certain situations in which they are considered essential. In some cases, in which the intensity of the psychological discomfort is very intense or there is suffering and deterioration of mental health, the combination of drugs and therapy is essential.

Finally, the TherapyChat experts point out that, while it is true that it is not necessary to go to the psychologist to deal with every little obstacle in daily life, you do not have to be on the verge of collapse to seek the services of a professional. “If you feel that you are not capable of managing the tensions and emotional burden that you carry on your shoulders, go to therapy, where you will not only find the resources you need to solve your problems, but you will come out stronger and have more notions to know how to face yourself. to the adversities that will come”, they argue.

On the occasion of the celebration of world mental health day (October 10) Psychology experts are spreading the importance of normalizing and caring for emotional well-being through various initiatives (workshops, conferences, meetings…) and communications on their social networks.

