“You don’t know what Elisabetta Canalis was doing to me”. She replies

During the first episode of Cover screw, the new program that leads on Tv 8, Elisabetta Canalis is back to talk about her love story with George Clooney. A love story that lasted barely two years, from 2009 to 2011, but which left its mark. “You don’t know Elisabetta, you don’t know what she did to me: she was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life”, said the actor. There replica of Canalis did not wait: “George is a very funny person, he was the one who loved playing pranks more than me. For example, he loved throwing water balloons for paparazzi. If you received water balloons, you know it was him, not me!”.

