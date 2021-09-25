“You don’t know what Elisabetta Canalis was doing to me”. She replies

During the first episode of Cover screw, the new program that leads on Tv 8, Elisabetta Canalis is back to talk about her love story with George Clooney. A love story that lasted barely two years, from 2009 to 2011, but which left its mark. “You don’t know Elisabetta, you don’t know what she did to me: she was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life”, said the actor. There replica of Canalis did not wait: “George is a very funny person, he was the one who loved playing pranks more than me. For example, he loved throwing water balloons for paparazzi. If you received water balloons, you know it was him, not me!”.
George Clooney’s gesture
Elisabetta Canalis he then unveiled another anecdote about George Clooney: “I can say one beautiful thing about when he bought Villa Oleandra. The sine qua non was that two Portuguese who already worked in the villa remained in service. Two exceptional and very professional people with whom I spent two wonderful summers. George even gave them the gift. house they live in, a nice gesture “. The showgirl, happily today married to orthopedist Brian Perri, he added: “I have good memories of that period but it was stressful. It was not easy for me to manage the international press and that story taught me to be more patient”.