“You don’t know what he did to me.” She replies

The new season of “Cover screw“, The program broadcast on Tv8 at 17.30 from Monday to Friday, was entrusted to Elisabetta Canalis. After a long absence, Canalis returned to the screens of Italian television and in the debut episode she wanted to remember her love story with the Hollywood star, George Clooney.

Some time ago it was the actor who returned to the subject, telling an unprecedented detail of their relationship: “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis privately, I’ve really known her. You don’t know what he did to me. She was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life ” , Clooney recalled, thus bringing their past relationship back to the gossip limelight.

Elisabetta Canalis’ reply to the words of George Clooney

One year later, he arrives in front of the TV8 cameras the replica of Canalis. The presenter confirms the words of the ex-boyfriend, admitting to remember with great affection the period of their dating and adds: “George is a very funny person, he was the one who loved playing pranks more than me. For example, he loved making water balloons for paparazzi. If you have received water balloons, know that it was him, not me! ”.

Loading... Advertisements

He then tells an unpublished detail of when Clooney decided to appear Villa Oleandra, on Lake Como. The necessary condition for the sale was that they remain in service two Portuguese who worked in the villa: “Two exceptional and very professional people with whom I spent two wonderful summers”Confirms Canalis and adds that Clooney bought the house for them where they currently live: “A nice gesture. I have good memories of that period but it was stressful. It was not easy for me to manage the international press and that story taught me to be more patient“.

This new television engagement made it necessary for her to return to Italy, after a long stay in the United States where she met her current husband, the surgeon. Brian Perri, with whom he had a beautiful daughter, Skyler Eva.