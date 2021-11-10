“You don’t know who I am. Now I’ll call Altavilla”

In recent days, a crew of the flight that took off from Palermo and headed to Milan-Linate – operated in early November by Ita Airways – would have been called to report by the executive president Alfredo Altavilla. The reason? All the fault of a hatbox and a passenger who held or still holds an important position in Alitalia-Ita.

These, it seems, are the facts. The lady would have found the hatbox placed over her chair already occupied. At this point he would have asked to use it, but the staff could not find a solution. According to reports from our sources but also from rumors on social media, the lady would have set up a tussle against the flight attendants. The passenger in question would be Constance Esclapon de Villeneuve, current member of the board of directors of Mediaset and former member of the communication office of Alitalia with its communication consultancy company CsC.

The lady would have expressed her grievances to all the crew, including the commander, warning that she would have informed the president of the fact. Altavilla in person. According to what he learns AVIONEWS, the cabin crew – called to report by the president – would have received a 5-day suspension. And it could have been even worse if the aircraft commander hadn’t intervened to mediate the situation and the pilot hadn’t received the support of the CEO. Fabio Lazzerini.

A letter from the president Altavilla to all the crew clarifies that particular attention must be paid to welcoming passengers and managing baggage on board, so that they are placed in the nearest overhead bins in order to facilitate the embarkation and disembarkation of customers. From what we understand then the problem was a hatbox closer to the lady’s place Esclapon. And for not having obtained it, he mobilized nothing less than the president, who then took the issue so much to heart. The letter from Altavilla speaks of arrogant and uneducated behavior that jeopardizes the reachability of the company’s NPS objective, and therefore the consequent payment of the performance bonus to everyone.

This episode is reminiscent of a film by Alberto Sordi, the “Marchese del Grillo”, when mocking he said: “I am me, and you are not a …”.