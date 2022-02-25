you get a monster for 289 euros

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a lot of power and everything you could ask for.

The LITTLE F3 5G is within your reach for only €289 in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Is one of the most recommended Xiaomi mobilesa smart purchase below 300 euros.

Thanks to AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast and free shipping from Spain, without worries. In addition, the device has 2 years warranty so that nothing tarnishes your experience.

The Chinese device has a usual price of 349 euros, you have the possibility to save 60 euros. We talk about a very complete mobile, it has a good screen, all the power offered by one of the best Qualcomm processors and everything you could need, up to 5G. These are its main characteristics.

This POCO is quite a beast

Our protagonist arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. You will enjoy a screen with vivid colors, deep blacks and a fluidity that is very pleasant in everyday life. You don’t know what speed is until you try 120 Hz.

You will not miss any power, under its chassis lives the Snapdragon 870, one of the processors created by Qualcomm. It is capable of blowing up heavy applications and games without difficulty, there will be nothing to resist it. In this offer it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

We find 3 cameras on the back of this POCO F3: leading is a 48 megapixel main sensorare accompanied by a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20 megapixel front camera.

POCO’s smartphone incorporates a 4,520 mAh battery and a fast charge of 33W. With just a few minutes of charging you will recover hours of use, if you get used to fast charging you will not be able to live without it. The Chinese smartphone It also has NFC and 5G technologyit lacks nothing in the connectivity section.

You can get one of the Xiaomi that we have recommended the most in recent months. A powerful smartphone that can handle everything and does not fail any subject. Good screen, good cameras, a battery with fast charge… the POCO F3 is one of the best purchases under 300 euros.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!