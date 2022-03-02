you get a whole “Pro” for only 154 euros

The POCO M3 Pro 5G drops to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, but only for a limited time.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G it has discount, you can receive it at home for only 154 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. Xiaomi’s smartphone arrives in its global version, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. You just have to apply the coupon PLAZAM24 to get you the best price. What’s more, shipping will be fast and free from a warehouse in Spain.

The Xiaomi mobile arrives with a striking design, a 90 Hz screen, 3 cameras and a battery that will give you energy for the whole day. You can take it at a spectacular price, It’s a purchase you won’t regret..

Buy this POCO 5G at the best price

The Chinese device incorporates a 6.5-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. It has a small hole for the camera, but you will forget about it after a few hours of use. His body is made of plastic, with a striking rear and a large module where his 3 cameras are located.

Under its chassis is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimension 700. You will not have problems with its performance on a day-to-day basis and you will be able to make the leap to 5G connectivity. You get the peace of mind that it offers smooth performance, the applications you use every day will move without any difficulty.

MediaTek Dimension 700

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5″ IPS screen and Full HD+ resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras on the back of this POCO M3 Pro 5G: we find a 48 megapixel main cameraa macro sensing 2 megapixels and another sensor that repeats with 2 megapixels for portrait mode. In the little hole in his forehead, an 8 megapixel camera.

The battery of this POCO reaches 5,000 mAh and it has a load of 18W. In addition, it comes with a side fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC and of course, 5G connectivity.

You have the opportunity to take yourself at a very low price one of the Xiaomi that we have recommended the most in recent months. This POCO is a mobile you can trust, a balanced device that complies in all its sections. The offer will only be available until day 4you have to hurry up.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers.

