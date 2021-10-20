‘You get old when you feel old’: so Queen Elizabeth refused the … (Wednesday 20 October 2021) ‘Stupid is whoever is stupid’ said Forrest Gump in the famous 1994 film starring Tom Hanks. A reasoning that somewhat recalls what happened to Queen Elizabeth II, which … Read about light.lanation

Advertising





Agency_Ansa : Queen Elizabeth II refused an award intended for seniors. ‘Grateful, but think you get old only when … – AcrossTheSpiral : he said ‘you only get old when you feel old because saying’ OLD YOU SAY IT TO SORETA ‘seemed ugly. Gra … – daily info : “You get old when you feel old”, Queen Elizabeth refuses the elder of the year award. … – pomante_sergio : @ blek57 @charliecarla The old TVs were sold with HUGE DISCOUNTS … the final balance is STILL largely … – larenait : A gentle but firm refusal #ReginaElisabettaII –

Loading... Advertisements







gets old







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: gets old





