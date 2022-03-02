You had them forgotten: ‘covers’ and lost Bon Jovi collaborations

Bon Jovi add and continue and they are already 60 years that one of the rockers turns most famous of all time. Bon Jovi is celebrating and it is not for less, a singer of those who are already a living legend and who has left us so many songs since he debuted in 1983. Bon Jovi He has shared his voice with great musicians, in addition to having performed unexpected songs, such as the Watermelon Sugar from Harry Styles or that version of Livin’ on a Prayer who sang with Rihanna a few years ago. From Harry Styles until Elton Johnpassing through the diva of Barbados and the singer country Jennifer Nettles, Bon Jovi just sing songs.

Bon Jovi sings with Rihanna

We start this compilation with the performance they shared Bon Jovi and Rihanna at the Teatro Circo Price in Madrid in an exclusive concert, in which the singer appeared to the surprise of all the seats and they sang the verses of the anthem Livin’ on a Prayer. It was the year 2010.

Bon Jovi sings ‘Watermelon Sugar’

This yes that nobody saw it coming not even in the best of fantasies. could you imagine Bon Jovi singing one of the most emblematic songs of Harry Styles? And the truth is that the song sounds wonderful with the voice of the rocker. Will we have any collaboration between these two music greats at some point?

Bon Jovi sings ‘Levon’ by Elton John

Bon Jovi and Elton John they have loved and admired each other for years and Levon so confirms it. The theme, performed by the two geniuses, sounds so good that it’s scary.

Bon Jovi sings with Ray Davies

another song that Bon Jovi sing with another myth, as it is Ray Davisthe singer of The Kinks. The subject in question is Celluloid Heroesa song from the year 1972.

Bon Jovi sings with Jennifer Nettles ‘Who Says You Can’t Go Home’

Bon Jovi He surprised all his followers when he joined the singer country Jennifer Nettles for their ninth studio album Have a Nice Day. The theme was a resounding success and managed to position itself at number 23 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S.

Bon Jovi Covers ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’

We close this compilation with the version he made Bon Jovi from Knockin’ On Heaven’s Doorgreat thing that guns and roses included in his album Wear Your Illusion II. Bon Jovi wanted to sing the theme despite the constant piques that he maintained for a time with Axl Rose.

Although many identify the theme with Axl’s band, in reality, it is the American musician’s bob dylan and Bon Jovi it is just one more of the list of musicians who have wanted to interpret it. Eric Clapton and Roger Waters They also have their versions.