You had to go movie, plot, actors, cast, finale, where shot, location

A family in crisis changes home to be able to find each other again. But it won’t go as planned.

Sky Cinema Suspense proposes today the film entitled You had to go. It is a yellow film with sentimental atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2020 and the duration is one hour and 33 minutes.

You had to go film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by David Koepp. Main protagonists are Theo Conroy And Susanna interpreted respectively by Kevin Baco And Amanda Seyfried. Also in the cast Avery Essex in the role of She.

Filming took place in United Kingdom, in particular a Radnorshire in the territory of Wales.

The production is of the Blumhouse Productions in collaboration with Universal Pictures And Peacock.

The film is internationally known under the title You Should Have Left.

You had to go – plot of the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Suspense

The plot stars the former middle-aged banker named Theo Conroy. Theo he is happily married and has his beautiful wife at his side Susanna. He is also the father of a little girl named She.

The past of Theo he wasn’t very happy. On the contrary, it was marked by a tragic event. In fact, his first wife had taken her own life in the bathtub of their house. Not only that but for his death Theo he had been unjustly accused.

Only later did the truth come to be discovered e Theo was completely acquitted. But to try to shake off this suffering that still grips him, Theo he decides with his family to take a vacation. So he rents a house in the countryside in Wales.

The goal is also to spend more time next to his wife and daughter to try to regain the harmony of the past. Theo, his wife and little girl She they are struck by the beauty and elegance of the modern home they have rented.

Final spoiler

Their satisfaction, very evident in the first days, however, begins to decrease in the following period. In fact, the huge rooms and empty spaces of the house seem to hide some secrets. Therefore, from this moment on, the stay of Theo and his family inside the house will turn into a real nightmare.

You had to go – the full cast

