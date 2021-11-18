“You had to treat her with Invermectin, she would have been saved”

A Florida teacher admitted to hospital with the Covid-19 died: her husband had sued doctors (unsuccessfully) to treat her with the antiparasitic drug, Ivermectin. Tamara Drock, 47, of Loxahatchee, Florida, died on Friday 12 weeks after being admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. “Palm Beach Post“.

Her husband Ryan Drock had filed a lawsuit at the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer Ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has never approved the drug itself for the treatment of Covid-19, stating that “has not been shown to be effective in preclinical studies“.

Palm Beach County Judge James Nutt dismissed Drock’s lawsuit last month, stating that “allowing judges to overturn doctors’ decisions could set a dangerous precedent“. Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center said it had exhausted all other medical treatments. According to the Palm Beach Post, an emergency room doctor from another facility, Tenet Healthcare, authorized the drug to be used for another patient because there was a pharmacy available to fill the prescription. “We are not asking the court to force the hospital to give you an unsafe horse dosageExplained the teacher’s husband, referring to the injectable form of the drug that is used to treat worms in horses and other animals.

“We don’t know if the drug would have saved her life, but it could haveSaid the family lawyer. “Every person in Florida has the constitutional right to choose what to do with their body“. Tamara, a mother of two, died on November 12 from complications from Covidf-19, according to the Palm Beach Post. She leaves her husband, her 14-year-old daughter, Emily, and her 12-year-old son, Parker. Ryan Drock, also infected but cured of the virus, said he will not give up. I hope a law will come after her so no one has to go through this drama“, Drock said. “If she had gotten out of the hospital she could have taken the medicine“.