You have a Ronzino instead of the Heart. – News Agora

OF GIUSEPPE GRECO

When you listen to the words of ugly people you understand that fighting fascism with fascist methods is very fascist. Like arsonists foresters these fighters set fires to put them out and become heroes. They are fascists like the classes to which they belong. Fascists by descent or attitude. They denounce the country’s heavy climate and then set it on fire.

They shut up. They judge. They issue moral judgments. They give licenses and turn free thinking into extreme sport. Scorazzano among the facebook pages, among the social profiles of elderly people without history, in the virtual square of Salento armed with smartphones and malice.

If they give you a good reason between posts and photos of shabby elderly women.

They attack. They annihilate and sentence.

See Drake Masciullo, a gentleman who has the name of a character from the noir book. Soletino, environmentalist and cyclist, athlete collector of cans and waste. He follows the mayor of Nardò as if he were following a star but when he wrote it on the social network it was trouble for him.

Every two words there is terror. They come to fuck him. Loose dogs. They act like a pack. “P.er having expressed my preference towards Mellone in Nardò – he explains – I suffered two vulgar and rude attacks by two against… and then Pippi Mellone would be the fascist ?! To hell with these keyboard morons. Removed “.

Loading... Advertisements

Take the lawyer Antonio Palumbo, a fast-talking professional like Speedy Gonzales and a casual face like Ratatouille’s mouse.

He too preys on maverick dogs, a victim of the “gentle squads” of the anti-Celonians.

He was guilty of citing Ronzino’s bee in a joking text and retaliation started on him. An embarrassing and virulent Ludovico cure. An exaggerated reaction. To be criticized was not the candidate with the tiffany green pinafore but her “fruit bartender bee”, nzallanuta and stinker, who roared in the city adorned with cemetery lights and plastered with enterorgermina colored posters. Palumbo was attacked by telematic batons, arrived tough to lash the young lawyer with thorny words. But so far so good, between an insult, a broken friendship and a banned guy.

But so far so good…. up to the “move of the nag”.

Him. Just him. Alfredino Ronzino, neanderthal grillino, zetetic spirit, free thinker, poet of awakening in the sleeping Nardò of the eighties. One. One who relieved so many preferences at the municipal authorities to become a national case: 10.39% and 588 list votes. You too can hear how happy 588 votes ring against the 309 zombie votes of “Casili + Alemanno”, right? At the Europeans the Alfredino d’oro did better. He won 26,000 preferences and an invitation to Ballarò, with which, between a trap in the studio and the hand of telematic haters, his party friends cooked him like toast. For Signora Barbarina it was enough to bite into the toast and the political Alfredo went missing. He was shipwrecked in the ocean of his cacchi until the 7th day of October in the year 2021, when he himself, Ronzino, drank a coffee with the mayor Mellone and got his wings.

Twist of the scene. The “move of the nag” is the publication of a selfie on facebook with which, shot tightly with Capitan Mellone and disheveled like Tom Hanks of Cast Away, he shatters the spirits of mujāhidīn pushed antimellonism, tearing their guts with a Zen speech.

“… Nn the course of his first mandate, the Mellone administration surprised me positively, with a monolithic junta that was not subject to any partisan blackmail. A group of friends (mine too) who challenged immobility. Young people with a good academic background with extra-urban experiences who study European funding and attract resources. A policy of doing, without compromise “. Not content, he also makes an appeal for peace… which is like asking piranhas to become vegetarians: “oEach of our ideas can help fuel the eco-sustainable, social and cultural development of our community. If only we allow ourselves to speak with those who appear different to us ”.

M.frayed.

Ask for peace for those who have war inside and you will not live a single day in harmony with the world.

The death squad has swept the poor castaway’s head to the sound of comments.

Think of any baseness. There is. They wrote it.

At one point the reader thought that they were taking his rubberized underpants to hang them as a scalp on the em of the party newspaper. Demolished for having said clearly that the “united city” is beautiful, transversal and industrious fielded by the Mellonians.

An unspeakable filth.

Okay the contrast of ideas, the screech of the visionary clash, the pain of having miserably lost the elections, but, this pen tells you, there is an insurmountable limit and that is the sacred pomerius that separates vulgarity from respect, the cynicism of human dignity.

Be sheep, Ronzino. Come back. Rewind the tape and delete the post, Alfredino. And you all stop, perfect squadristi, you broke your dick.