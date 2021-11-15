You have always been wrong in brushing your teeth: this ‘ritual’ is useless

You’ve probably always brushed your teeth wrong, but don’t worry; avoid this ‘ritual’ as it is really useless, don’t you believe it?

The smile represents a real business card for people, which is why we go to the dentist more and more frequently to have a truly impeccable set of teeth.

However, we often forget that going to the dentist is not only for purely aesthetic reasons, but above all for a matter of hygiene and health. Before all these aesthetic treatments for the teeth became so in vogue, the only fixed thought was to have perfect teeth, especially as regards health and therefore free from cavities and plaque.. And although many want to have a very white smile in a super aligned set of teeth, it must always be remembered that before achieving these results, you must first take care of your teeth in an impeccable way, insisting above all on oral hygiene.

You’ve probably always been wrong when brushing your teeth: this ‘ritual’ is really useless

As for correct oral hygiene, it is always good to contact your dentist or trusted dental technician. They will be able to have their teeth cleaned thoroughly every six months or so. Then, above all, they will be able to teach you and illustrate the right maneuvers to be able to better take care of your teeth.

Probably nobody knows, but there is a ritual that many, if not all, perform every day before and after brushing their teeth, which in addition to being dangerous is also completely useless.

We are talking about getting your toothbrush wet before putting the toothpaste in it. In fact, experts teach us that there is nothing more wrong. The bristles of our toothbrush have such a consistency that once combined with the toothpaste, they massage our teeth in a more or less delicate way, helping us to remove food residues and any plaque formation.. Wetting the bristles before and after proposing the toothpaste will not only make them much softer but will also make the action of the toothpaste much less effective. According to experts, in fact, we should neither wet the toothbrush before and after putting away the toothpaste, nor rinse the toothpaste. Once our teeth have been brushed, we should in fact collect the residues in the mouth and spit them out, without then rinsing it.