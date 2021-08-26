“You have been with me in the most difficult years of my life”

Britney Spears I still can’t get enough of her longtime lover Sam Asghari.

Still fully entrenched in her ongoing guardianship battle with her property feud and her father, singer Jamie Spears, 39, took to Instagram Wednesday to wow her actor boyfriend, who acted as a safe haven for Spears through. its ups and downs.

“Not only has this sweet hole been with me during the most difficult years of my life, but he is also a very skilled cook!” She mocked Asgari, 27, in a husband’s selfie before throwing off her MMA agent’s hat.

“Fast and Furious franchise, don’t miss your next superstar!” Spears praised the “Black Monday” artists and personal trainer.

Asghari recently told Los Angeles photographers that they will always support them [Britney] In whatever she wants ”and“ If she is happy, then I am happy ”.

Days after a slight kingfisher lift last month, she also joked that the couple got married in secret after Spears was seen wearing what appeared to be a ring on her finger during a coffee tour.

“People don’t know, but we got married about five years ago and we got married secretly in Hawaii – that’s one of the stories I don’t know but I see in the papers – and we have twins,” she said. Currently in footage obtained by TMZ.

Speaking with her character in real life, a source previously told Fox News that Spears has certainly found an extraordinary peer in Asgari.

“Sam is a beacon of goodness and positivity” in Spears’ life, the source said, adding that Asghari is a skilled “protector” of the “toxic” singer as Spears continues to tackle looming issues centered around protection. for 13 years.

“Sam is one of the most loyal people to Britney in his life,” the insider said, “and since he’s been close to Britney, [it] It really allowed him to see who he really was and that added another layer of protection for Britney that she wouldn’t have had if he wasn’t around. “

“They are a wonderful couple,” the insider added to Asgari.

Spears on Wednesday too Share a video on Instagram He’s dancing at his house. In the post caption, Spears called herself the “Publishing Queen” as she joked with fans that she had landed a role in Tinker Bell, a new Tim Burton movie.

“It was a good idea and … you never really know ???” He wrote in the video’s extended caption that he said it was from April. “I’m excited anyway !!!! Explaining to myself why I’m the queen of publishing will be exhausting, so I’ll be honest and I’ll say… it’s because I love sharing !!!! Sharing care ..… and many times it can be daring! ” !!!! I mean, would I dare to post again today ???? I really care what people think. “